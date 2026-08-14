Google Fitbit Air coming to India in October: 5 Best features you must know

New Delhi:

Google has recently unleashed a new set of Pixel devices globally, and now the tech giant is ready to drop its screenless Fitbit Air in India. The launch is scheduled for October 2026, adding a fresh option to its wearable lineup beyond just the Pixel Watch 5. Globally, the Fitbit Air wearable first showed up back in May 2026. It is reportedly built for people who want around-the-clock health tracking—without strapping on a bulky smartwatch. Let’s break down what sets this one apart.

Fitbit Air landing in India

Google made the announcement at its latest hardware event, revealing that the Fitbit Air will arrive alongside the Pixel 11 series and Pixel Watch 5. Although it launched worldwide in May, it’s only been available in select places like the US and Europe so far.

The company has confirmed Indian stores will get it in October.

Although the pricing is still under the hood for India, in the US, the base model will be available at a starting price of USD 99.99, while the Special Edition hits USD 129.99.

Considering the global prices, you can probably expect Indian pricing to land somewhere near Rs 15,000, but nothing’s official till Google says so.

Here are the expected and most promising features you will get in the screenless fitness tracker:

1. Screenless and compact

The Fitbit Air is the smallest wearable that Fitbit has made and is just a tiny, pebble-shaped device you can wear all day discreetly. Instead of glancing at your wrist, you will check detailed stats in the Google Health app on your phone.



2. Advanced 24x7 Health Tracking

Do not let its size fool you, as it is capable of doing much more. The Air wearable comes loaded with sensors, so it constantly tracks heart rate, rhythm, AFib alerts, SpO2 (blood oxygen), resting heart rate, and heart rate variability. It covers sleep stages and duration too, giving you a clearer picture of your wellness.

3. Up to one week battery life

Battery life is claimed to be the major win for anyone tired of nightly charging. Google claims the Fitbit Air lasts up to a week on a full charge—perfect if you want to keep tabs on your health and sleep without interruptions.

4. Multiple band options for buyers

This wearable will not be a boring one as Google plans different bands- including the Performance Loop Band made from recycled materials, plus the sweatproof and waterproof Active Band for workouts.

Internationally, they have got an Elevated Modern Band and a Special Edition Performance Loop Band co-designed with NBA player Stephen Curry. We do not know yet, it the tech giant will plan the same for the Indian market.

5. Compatible with Android and iOS devices

Unlike some brands which are OS-specific, the new Fitbit Air will work with both Android OS and iOS devices.

Overall, with a screenless style, a week-long battery and solid health features, the Fitbit Air might shape up as a simple and practical alternative to a regular smartwatch. Indian buyers can check it out this October.

Google Fitbit Air spotted on Amazon India ahead of launch; battery and AI health features revealed

Google launches Gemini 3.6 Flash and Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite: Gemini 4 already in training

Googlebook laptops from Asus and Lenovo seen online with Gemini AI, Glow Bar and more