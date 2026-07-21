Google Fitbit Air spotted on Amazon India ahead of launch; battery and AI health features revealed

New Delhi:

Google is reportedly gearing up to launch the Fitbit Air in India, and it just popped up on Amazon India before its official release. This early listing gives us a good look at what to expect, hinting that the launch is probably right around the corner.

The Fitbit Air hit the US market earlier this year. It’s the newest fitness tracker under the Fitbit brand and, unlike regular smartwatches, skips the screen entirely. Instead, the device puts the focus on nonstop health tracking, dishing out personalised wellness insights powered by AI.

The Amazon India page spells out a bunch of key details. The Fitbit Air works with both Android and iOS phones, and here’s what you get:

Continuous heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

All-day activity and fitness tracking

AI-driven, personalised health coaching

Up to seven days of battery life

You will see it in a lavender colour option, and the listing states that buyers can grab a 3-month Google Health Premium subscription with their purchase. Right now, you cannot actually buy the Fitbit Air on Amazon yet. But its appearance there pretty much signals an announcement is coming soon.

Google Health Coach

What’s new this time is Google Health Coach, powered by Gemini AI. This is the heart of the Fitbit Air—using AI, it puts together coaching and recommendations tailored to you. It looks at your activity, health stats, and sleep data, then tells you what you need to know to stay on track or step up your wellness game.

And there’s no display on the tracker itself. All your health info gets pushed straight to your phone through the Google Health app.

Fitbit Air was designed as a lightweight, all-day wearable for real-time health monitoring, and it doesn’t skimp on features:

Continuous heart rate tracking

Heart rhythm checks and AFib alerts

Blood oxygen (SpO₂) monitoring

Resting heart rate data

Heart rate variability (HRV) stats

Sleep stage analysis and duration tracking

If you are into fitness, the tracker auto-detects supported workouts, logs exercise sessions, and connects you to guided routines via Google Health Coach.

Battery life is no joke

Fitbit Air can run seven days on a single charge. Forgot to juice it up? A five-minute top-off gives you enough power for a whole day. For comfort and style, it supports a bunch of interchangeable bands: the Performance Loop Band (from recycled materials), a sweat-resistant Active Band, and a more stylish Modern Band.

Google has not announced the official launch date or price for India yet, but the Amazon listing makes it pretty clear: Fitbit Air will land soon. When it does, it’s aimed at people who want a lightweight fitness tracker with strong battery life, nonstop health tracking, and AI-powered coaching—without the distraction of a built-in display.