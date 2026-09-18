Oppo K14 Plus 5G India launch officially teased; Flipkart availability confirmed

New Delhi:

Oppo is reportedly getting ready to launch the K14 Plus 5G in the Indian market. The new addition in the growing K14 lineup has been teased on the teaser page on Flipkart, a popular e-commerce player- this highlights that the device will be sold on the platform once it goes official.

For now, the company is keeping the launch date, price, and other features private. All we know (by the time of writing) is their tagline, which states “Powered to Perform, Built to Last”. This hints that the main highlight is performance, which means it will come with a powerful processor. Another part hints at the long battery life, a trend which is gaining pace in India.

Oppo K14 Plus 5G: Design teased

There is a sneak peek at the smartphone’s design. As per the teaser, you can spot flat edges and physical buttons along the side, and it looks like Oppo’s considering orange and silver finishes.

But let us do not take all this as a final detail of the upcoming phone, as the brand has not locked in the official colour options for India yet.

Details like the chipset, display, camera setup, battery size, or charging speed are all under the hood at the time of writing. Oppo is likely to share more as the launch gets closer.

Oppo K14 series expanding

The K14 Plus 5G is not the only recent addition. Earlier this year, Oppo further launched the K14 and K14x 5G, followed by the K14 Lite.

The K14 Lite landed at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and features a 6.75-inch HD+ display running at 120Hz, ColorOS 16 (based on Android 16), the Unisoc T7250 chip, a hefty 7,000mAh battery with 15W charging and reverse wired charging. For photography, the handset got a 13-megapixel main sensor with autofocus and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It even includes IP64 dust and water splash resistance.

The new K14 Plus 5G will probably sit above the other models in the lineup, but we will have to wait for Oppo to reveal the specs and price before we know for sure.

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