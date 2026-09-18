OnePlus 13s 16GB RAM launched at Rs 68999: Snapdragon 8 Elite, 50MP cameras and more

New Delhi:

OnePlus just rolled out a new top-end variant for the 13s lineup in India. Until now, buyers could pick between models with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The newest version bumps you up to 16GB RAM, still with 512GB storage, and comes in at Rs. 68,999.

There are multiple bank offers that come with the device – like if you are using an HDFC, ICICI, Kotak, IDFC First, or IndusInd Bank credit card, then you could grab an instant discount of up to Rs. 2,000.

Variants and price in India

The other options for the OnePlus 13s will come in two options: 12GB RAM with either 256GB or 512GB storage, which will be priced at Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 59,999 respectively.

You can grab the new configuration on Amazon or straight from the OnePlus online store.

Colour options

The new OnePlus 13s comes in three colour options:

Black Velvet

Green Silk

Pink Satin.

Specifications

Talking about the features, the new OnePlus 13s comes packed with a 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPO ProXDR AMOLED display with 2,640 x 1,216-pixel resolution, along with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate.

That screen gets plenty of brightness and further supports up to 1,600 nits. And it further supports Aqua Touch 2.0 plus 2,160Hz PWM dimming. Powering everything is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and the new variant’s 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage mean it does not sweat under load.

It’s got everything you’d expect in terms of connectivity—5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NavIC, and NFC—and a USB Type-C port.

50MP dual rear cameras

Camera-wise, the OnePlus 13s packs a dual rear system: a 50MP Sony LYT-700 sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 aperture, plus a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, f/2.0 aperture, and EIS. On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

5,850mAh battery and 80W charging

The battery is a solid 5,850mAh, with support for 80W wired fast charging. There’s also an in-display fingerprint scanner for easy unlocking. The phone’s surprisingly compact for its power: 150.8 x 71.7 x 8.2mm, and just about 185 grams. It’s got the muscle of a flagship, but it won’t feel like a brick in your pocket.

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