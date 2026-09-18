iPhone 18 Pro sale starts in India: Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart and BigBasket offer home delivery

New Delhi:

Apple has just launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in the Indian market, so the wait seems to be over for the fans. People can buy them from Apple’s official stores, select retailers, or big e-commerce sites. The iPhone 18 Pro model is available at a starting price of Rs. 1,64,900, and the Pro Max will be available at Rs. 1,79,900.

There are different storage options available along with different bank discounts, no-cost EMI, and exchange offers.

How to get it delivered at home?

If you want your new iPhone 18 model to get delivered right to your doorstep, then Blinkit has got you covered. They have added the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in all four colour options, along with other new Apple products on their platform.

Cities eligible for iPhone 18 delivery

Delivery will be available in:

Delhi NCR

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Chennai

Pune

Kolkata

Ahmedabad

Jaipur

Lucknow

More cities are likely to be added soon and users can further avail various credit-card discounts and no-cost EMI through Blinkit too, which seems like a cherry on the top.

Zepto delivering iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max in minutes

Zepto is also in the game as they are offering iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max delivery in certain areas, but local stock and delivery times might fluctuate.

The quick commerce platform has been working with Apple for a while now, so they are pretty reliable for getting iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods straight to your door.

Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy Instamart just jumped into the launch-day rush. They are offering the iPhone 18 Pro series in select cities

BigBasket

BigBasket made headlines by delivering over 300 iPhone units by 9am on launch day. If you are in the right location, then there is no need to queue outside an Apple Store anymore- you can have your new phone brought to you at your doorstep.

More options to shop for the new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

There is no shortage of places to buy the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Besides quick-commerce apps, you can find them on:

Apple

Amazon

Flipkart

Croma

Vijay Sales

And other authorized retailers

Offers and availability vary depending on where you shop, and quick-commerce stock shifts throughout the day.

For anyone who wants home delivery, the main options right now are Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket. Whether you can get one depends on where you live and what’s in stock.

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