How to get a VIP mobile number from Jio and Vi users: Smart and easy steps to follow

New Delhi:

You do not have to visit a telecom store to snag a VIP or special mobile number these days. Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) both let you choose your number right from their apps, and they will even deliver the SIM card straight to your door. Depending on which number you pick, you might pay as little as Rs. 50 or as much as Rs. 12,000.

Jio VIP number: Process to apply

Here’s how to get a VIP number with Jio:

First, open up the MyJio app on your phone.

Head to the Quick Links section and tap on Matching Number.

There, you can search for the number you want. If you do not spot something that works, try “Looking for VIP Number?”

Once you find a number you are happy with, just finish the official steps and give them your details.

After you book it, someone from Jio will bring the SIM right to your address.

(Image Source : JIO)VIP mobile number from Jio

Vi VIP number: Process to apply

For Vi users, it is just as easy.

Open the MyVi app and look for the VIP Number section.

Type in your preferred number and see what pops up.

The app will show you what is available—both the free options and the pricier premium ones.

Pick your favourite, then enter your PIN code and address, and finish booking.

Vi will send someone over to deliver your SIM.

Price to pay for a VIP number

If you go with a regular (non-premium) number, you just pay for the SIM card—usually about Rs. 50.

If you have your heart set on a premium or VIP number, the price can jump all the way up to Rs. 12,000.

One thing to remember: after you get your SIM, you will need to pick a First Recharge Plan (FRC) to activate it.

Can you get any number you want?

Not always, although Jio and Vi will let you search. But you will only see numbers they have in stock at that moment.

So, that number you really want might not be available at times. So, one must always check the final price in the app before you book, especially for premium choices, so you do not get surprised at checkout.

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