Jio offers free Canva Pro subscription for a year with Rs 349 recharge: Know benefits

New Delhi:

Jio, a leading telecom player in India, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a solid offer: eligible users get Canva Pro or Canva Pro Lite for free for a full year. Normally, this subscription costs close to Rs 4,000, so it’s a pretty hefty perk if you are into content creation.

How does it work?

Just recharge your Jio number with any plan that gives you at least 2GB of data per day.

The Rs 349 prepaid plan lands you Canva Pro Lite for 12 months.

This plan also gives you unlimited calls, free national roaming, 100 SMS per day, and access to Google Gemini Pro – all for 28 days with 2GB of high-speed data every day.

If you want the complete Canva Pro experience, then think more features and more storage- pick the Rs 399 plan. It has got 2.5GB of high-speed data each day and all the usual benefits, plus that year-long full Pro subscription.

How to activate the Canva deal on your Jio number?

You can activate your free Canva subscription for 12 months by following the steps below:

1. Recharge your Jio number with an eligible plan (2GB+ daily data): Worth Rs 349.

2. After the recharge is done, head on to the MyJio app.

3. There, you will find the Canva offer right on the home screen of the MyJio app.

4. Tap to activate, then log in or sign up for Canva to unlock everything.

This offer kicks in for recharges made on or after September 15.

Difference between Canva Pro Lite and Canva Pro

Let us break down the difference:

Canva Pro Lite gives you up to three basic brand kits, 50GB cloud storage, and a few advanced AI tools.

Canva Pro ups that to five brand kits, 100GB storage, and more powerful AI features.

Once you activate the offer, you can use your Canva account’s premium features on any device, valid for a year.

Jio Canva: How will it help the user

Jio is reportedly teaming up with Canva to make life easier for anyone creating reels, presentations, or social posts. For regular content creators, this saves money and opens up a bunch of premium design tools—no need to shell out for Canva separately.

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