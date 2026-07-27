Vi launches Rs 200 prepaid plan with 20 OTT apps, unlimited 5G and 200+ live TV channels

New Delhi:

Vodafone Idea (Vi) just rolled out a new prepaid recharge that really packs a punch for entertainment fans. For Rs 200, you get the Vi Movies & TV pack, which pulls together OTT streaming services, live TV, 30GB of high-speed data, plus unlimited 5G access if you’re eligible — all in one bundle.

This recharge lasts 28 days, and you can grab it through the Vi Movies & TV platform.

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 200 package

So, what is actually in this Rs 200 recharge? Here’s the deal:

Access to 20 different OTT platforms

200+ live TV channels

30GB of high-speed mobile data

Unlimited 5G (for users where Vi’s network supports it)

28 days of validity

Vi says that they have built this plan for people who want loads of streaming options without signing up for a bunch of separate subscriptions every month.

Now, about those OTT platforms- Vi is offering access to a pretty big list, like:

JioHotstar

SonyLIV, ZEE5

Lionsgate Play

ShemarooMe

FanCode

ManoramaMAX

Playflix

Klikk

Atrangii

Chaupal

OTTplay Live

Pocket Films

YuppTV

Addatimes

Kanccha Lannka

TimesPlay

NextGTV and more.

All this is available through the Vi Movies & TV platform.

Content will not be an issue

Vi’s platform has movies, TV shows, live sports, news, regional picks, and international titles. Everything is spread across 16 Indian and international languages, so there’s something for just about everyone.

Streaming is pretty flexible

Users can use up to four devices with your subscription, and two people can watch at the same time on supported OTT apps. Still, SonyLIV has its own rules for streaming, so there are some limits there.

Entertainment

On top of the entertainment, you get 30GB of high-speed data to browse and stream as you like. And if you’re living in an area with Vi’s 5G coverage, you’ll get unlimited 5G data too.

How to buy the new package from Vi?

Buying the new Rs 200 pack is pretty simple. You can recharge through the Vi app, the official website, any Vi retail outlet, or other online platforms. That’s it — everything entertainment and high-speed data, sorted in one go.

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