This Jio recharge plan offers 168GB data and free Amazon Prime for 84-days

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, a leading telecom service provider in India, has been offering the best quality service at an affordable price tag to reach the most remote areas of the nation. It offers best-quality service and connects the nation. So, if you are a Jio user and looking for a recharge that could last for almost three months and offer you good internet speed, then here is all you need to know.

168GB data for 84 days

Jio offers a Rs 1,029 prepaid recharge plan that offers 2GB of high-speed data every day for 84 days—making it a whopping 168GB of data for the entire validity.

Once you hit the daily limit, internet speed drops to 64Kbps, so users have to be cautious or upgrade to any recharge for the day plan. Besides data, users will be covered with unlimited calling and 100 SMS messages every single day.

Amazon Prime Lite subscription

Interestingly, this recharge plan throws in an Amazon Prime Lite subscription, which will be valid for the full 84 days. That means uninterrupted access to Prime shows, movies, and more without paying any extra charge during your recharge period.

You are also set up with JioTV, so you can flip through TV channels and streaming content right from your phone.

JioHotstar mobile subscription

To add more to your recharge, this Jio package includes a JioHotstar mobile subscription. But pay attention—if you want to keep the Hotstar benefits after your plan expires, then you will have to recharge with an eligible Jio plan withinhours, whichhich could be good enough for the entertainment buffs. This setup is perfect for anyone who wants not just data but loads of entertainment bundled together, all under one plan.

Entertainment and connectivity

Rs 1,029 plan offers 50GB on JioAICloud storage—this means you can stash documents, photos, and other digital files safely. Also, there is an offer for Google Gemini Pro thrown in—an 18-month subscription advertised as being worth Rs 35,100.

5,000GB of cloud storage

Gemini brings even more to the table, featuring AI tools and a massive 5,000GB of cloud storage. You also get access to Google’s AI features like Nano Banana. And, for users lucky enough to live in a Jio 5G coverage area with a compatible device, the plan offers unlimited 5G data. That’s a big deal if you are streaming, video-calling, or just want lightning-fast internet without worrying about the limits.

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