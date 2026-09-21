New Delhi:

Three cybersecurity researchers of Indian origin from Hacktron used Anthropic's Claude AI to uncover vulnerabilities that let them break into several OpenAI employees' ChatGPT and Codex accounts. They managed to get inside an internal OpenAI repository, reported the issue, and walked away with a USD 6,500 bug bounty.

Indian-origin researchers breach OpenAI systems with Claude

Harsh Jaiswal, Mohan Pedhapati, and Rahul Maini—all from Hacktron—started poking around for holes in top AI companies' defences.

According to their statement, Claude's language models gave them an extra edge: the team used Claude to help design an exploit, which eventually let them seize control of various OpenAI employees' ChatGPT and Codex session data. The entire operation took less than 72 hours from the first hint of trouble to full internal access.

How did they get in the OpenAI system? Explained

The whole attack boiled down to two key weaknesses:

First, they targeted Discourse—the software behind OpenAI's community forum—and found a remote-code-execution bug. All it took was a specially designed HEIC or HEIF image—once uploaded, it broke the image-processing stack, giving the researchers a foothold. Second, they pivoted off this access to find a problem in OpenAI’s single sign-on system. With the right moves, they could grab login tokens from users—including OpenAI employees—who would sign in through the forum.

Those tokens unlocked access to services tied to those same accounts, like ChatGPT and Codex.

Claude's role in the hacking of the OpenAI system

The Hacktron team did not just rely on their own skills, but they leveraged Claude Opus 4.8 at first—though it was not up to the task.

Once Claude Opus 5 launched on July 24, they switched over, and that version actually helped them create and fine-tune the exploit that worked.

To show what was possible without digging into OpenAI's private code, the researchers used an employee's Codex account, which was linked to the company's GitHub.

They made a pull request in an internal repository, just to demonstrate access, and then called it quits.

OpenAI responds and pays up

Hacktron sent their findings to OpenAI. The company responded quickly, tightening up permissions for community sign-in tokens and revoking any affected sessions.

OpenAI further solved the issue on their end in about 14 hours and gave Hacktron a USD 6,500 bug bounty, which is around Rs 6.2 lakh (roughly).

OpenAI further made it clear that the reward was strictly for vulnerabilities in their own systems. Issues in the third-party Discourse platform fell outside their official bug bounty scope.

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