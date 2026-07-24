Jio Freedom Offer launched with 15-month broadband plan, 100mbps speed and OTT benefits

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio just rolled out its Freedom Offer, giving JioFiber and AirFiber users a pretty sweet deal on long-term broadband at a lower price. Here’s what you get: 15 months of unlimited 100Mbps internet, 12 big-name OTT subscriptions, and access to over 1,000 live TV channels—all with one upfront payment.

This one’s designed for people who prefer paying for broadband once a year and hate the hassle of topping up every month.

Price details for JioFiber and AirFiber users

If you are eligible, you will have to pay Rs. 10,000 upfront for the 100Mbps broadband plan, and you are set for 15 months- with no monthly recharges to worry about. Jio said that users will save about Rs. 6,000 compared to what you woukd spend if you paid month to month. The offer works for both JioFiber and Jio AirFiber customers.

How much can users save?

The usual 100Mbps plan costs Rs. 899 a month (plus GST). Pay that for 15 months and you’re looking at roughly Rs. 16,000. With the Freedom Offer, it drops your monthly average to about Rs. 666, making it a solid choice for anyone thinking long-term.

The biggest win here?

You get non-stop high-speed internet for more than a year. That’s unlimited data, 100Mbps download and upload speeds, and no hassle of monthly renewals. It’s perfect for homes with lots of people streaming, attending online classes, working from home, or gaming.

And it’s not just about the internet. Jio bundles over 1,000 live TV channels, covering everything—news, sports, movies, entertainment, regional shows, and kids’ programs. So, you’re not short of options.

Plus, you get subscriptions to 12 popular OTT platforms.

That means you can jump from movies to web series to live sports- all without paying extra for each service. The OTT lineup includes:

JioHotstar

ZEE5

SonyLIV

Sun NXT

Hoichoi

Discovery+

TimesPlay

Tarang Plus

Eros Now

Lionsgate Play

ShemarooMe

ETV Win

If you are always streaming something, this adds a lot of value.

Want the offer? Just open the MyJio app, log in with your Jio number, tap the Freedom Offer banner you’ll see up front, pick your JioFiber or AirFiber connection, and finish the payment to get started.

Jio’s not just stopping at fiber broadband. They’re expanding fast—satellite internet is next, and their Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network just cleared its key testing phase. Jio’s making moves to bring space-based broadband to India soon.

Overall, with everything bundled- fast internet, long validity, live TV, and OTT subscriptions- Jio’s Freedom Offer is a solid pick for anyone who wants one package for home internet and entertainment.

ALSO READ: