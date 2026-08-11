Googlebook laptops from Asus and Lenovo seen online with Gemini AI, Glow Bar and more

New Delhi:

Back in May, Google unveiled its GoogleBook laptop platform in partnership with Asus, Lenovo, Acer, Dell and HP – the leading brands in the space. Although the official launch is still under the hood, some supposed renders of Asus's and Lenovo’s models are already making the news and giving a sneak peek at the designs of the upcoming devices.

The Asus version is said to show up with a Dark Grey finish, while Lenovo’s laptop was seen in a Lighter Grey colour. Both laptops seem pretty slim, obviously aimed at making them easier to carry.

Glow Bar grabs attention

The leaked renders highlight a glow bar built right into the laptop lid. Google has not spilt the details about what it does yet, but people are guessing it will handle visual alerts for notifications, charging and maybe other system activities.

The design of laptop gives off vibes similar to those glow-based notifications which are expected on Google’s upcoming devices.

Asus is also rumoured to use an Ultra-Ceramic Light Alloy chassis, which, according to the leak, could make the laptop 34 per cent lighter and 13 per cent stronger than older models.

Multiple ports for both models

From what we see in the renders, you will not be short on connectivity. The Asus Googlebook packs HDMI, two USB Type-C, two USB Type-A ports, plus a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is even a status LED.

Lenovo’s model seems to include HDMI, two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A port, and a headphone jack.

Gemini AI and Android features

Googlebook laptops are set to blend ChromeOS and Android, which is a big leap from the usual Chromebook experience. They will come with the Chrome browser, Google Play Store, Gemini AI, and Google's Magic Pointer feature—making quick access to Gemini easy right from the laptop interface.

This setup should let GoogleBook devices offer a smoother, more unified experience within Google’s ecosystem while still running Android apps.

Expected launch at IFA 2026

The word is, Asus and Lenovo GoogleBook laptops will debut next month at IFA 2026 in Berlin, but Google has not confirmed the exact date or pricing yet.

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