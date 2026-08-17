Smriti Irani, Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal: Nitin Nabin's new BJP team likely today

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to announce the new team of national president Nitin Nabin likely on Monday, sources told India TV. The organisational revamp is going to be crucial as the saffron party prepares itself for the next round of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur slated to be held early next year.

According to sources, the BJP would be looking to maintain a balance between new and old faces. Furthermore, 33 per cent of the positions will be reserved for women, which means 13 out of the 38 posts will be allocated to them.

Considering the recent student-led protests over irregularities in NEET (UG) examination at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi that ultimately led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister, Nabin's new team will have a significant representation for the youth.

Political analysts told India TV that this would help the BJP reach out to the Gen Z and allow Nabin to work comfortably, who himself is the saffron party's youngest national president.

Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur's comeback?

Sources believe that firebrand women leaders such as Navneet Rana, former Union Minister Smriti Irani could be inducted in the team. Irani's induction could be crucial, as she was once considered the prominent faces in the BJP, especially after she defeated senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Amethi during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Besides, speculations are also being made about Anurag Thakur's comeback. Thakur, a former Union Minister, represents the Hamirpur seat in Himachal Pradesh. If he is added to Nabin's team, it would indicate that the party has also shifted its focus to Himachal Pradesh where assembly elections will be held in the later half of 2027.

Besides, Vinod Tawde, Sanjay Bhatia and Sunil Bansal may also find a place in Nabin's new team.

The organisational revamp is going to be extremely crucial for the BJP, as it prepares for assembly elections and ultimately the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. Nabin assumed office as BJP's national president on January 20, but his team is yet to be finalised. However, the BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have held several rounds of discussions to finalise Nabin's new team. It now remains to be seen if the BJP announces Nabin's team on Monday or later this week.

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