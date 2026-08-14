Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 may launch in September with Wider Display and HyperOS 4: What to expect?

New Delhi:

Xiaomi is expected to launch its foldable smartphone in September 2026, expected to be named the Mix Fold 5. The device is expected to shape up with a big upgrade. The most striking change is said to be the inner display, as it looks wider this time, something close to a 4:3 aspect ratio.

That’s a smart move, honestly, since it makes the foldable feel more like a compact tablet. Leaked images show rounded corners, and the selfie camera sits in one corner of the inner screen. The wider display should make multitasking, browsing, and reading documents way more comfortable.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 may get a wider inner screen

Digital Chat Station, a well-known tipster, claims to have shared a leaked image of the device opened up, confirming a wider, squarer screen. It’s a definite improvement over Xiaomi’s earlier foldables.

Word is, Xiaomi aims to launch the Mix Fold 5 in early September, possibly ahead of their next flagship smartphone series. Kartikey Singh, another Indian tipster, backs this timeline—he says the Mix Fold 5 could drop before the Xiaomi 18 series, which is expected sometime later in September. But Xiaomi hasn’t officially announced anything yet. No confirmed launch date, and no word on whether it’ll hit markets outside China.

Mix Fold 5 to debut in early September

The Mix Fold 5 will likely run HyperOS 4, Xiaomi’s new Android 17-based operating system. This update brings a bunch of new features, including a redesigned interface, AI-powered tools, and performance boosts. Xiaomi says HyperOS 4 cuts the total instruction count by 14.4% and boosts available memory by almost 30 per cent after eight hours of use.

HyperOS 4 could be a major upgrade

There is also a new Soft Light Glass design, revamped Lock Screen and Device Centre, faster Gallery thumbnail scanning, and added stackable notifications and widgets. HyperOS 4 introduces Super XiaoAI 2.0, an upgraded AI assistant that can handle tasks across different apps and devices—plus features like Deep Research and webpage creation. If Mix Fold 5 launches with HyperOS 4, these features will be especially handy on that larger inner screen.

More AI features coming with HyperOS 4

September could be an exciting month, with Xiaomi’s foldable and possibly Apple’s rumoured first foldable both coming into the spotlight. But to be clear, Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed the Mix Fold 5’s specs, launch plans, or international release yet.

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