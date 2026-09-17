When and where to watch India vs South Korea Davis Cup match live?

New Delhi:

South Korea will host India in the Davis Cup 2026 qualifiers in Seoul on Friday and Saturday, September 18 and 19. The two nations will contest the second round of the qualifiers at the Olympic Tennis Centre. The tie brings together the 19th-ranked Indian team and South Korea, placed 16th in the Davis Cup rankings.

The opening singles match will feature Dhakshineswar Suresh against Kwon Soon-woo. Suresh, ranked 367th in the world, enters the tie after being instrumental in India’s first-round success against the Netherlands. Meanwhile, India’s second singles assignment will see Sumit Nagal, the country’s highest-ranked singles player at No. 247, face Chung Hyeon, who is a former Australian Open semi-finalist.

On the other hand, Saturday’s schedule starts with the doubles. N Sriram Balaji, ranked 49th in the world, and Niki Kalyanda Poonacha, ranked 88th, are listed to play Nam Ji-sung and Park Ui-sung. Notably, Poonacha’s inclusion came after Yuki Bhambri, India’s leading doubles player, was ruled out because of a thigh injury.

Meanwhile, the reverse singles could decide the tie if the score remains level after doubles. Nagal is scheduled to play Kwon in the first reverse singles, while Suresh would meet Chung in the fifth rubber if the match reaches that stage.

The two nations have met 11 times in the Davis Cup, with South Korea holding a 6-5 advantage. India, however, have taken the last two encounters, including a 4-1 victory in Chandigarh in 2016.

A win in Seoul would send the victor to Bologna, Italy, for the Davis Cup Final 8 in November. India have reached the Davis Cup final three times, finishing runners-up in 1966, 1974 and 1987, but have not yet reached the Final 8 since the competition adopted its current format.

India vs South Korea Davis Cup 2026 broadcast details

When is India vs South Korea Davis Cup match?

India vs South Korea Davis Cup match will be played on Friday and Saturday, September 18 and 19, respectively.

At what time will India vs South Korea Davis Cup match begin?

India vs South Korea Davis Cup match will begin at 10:30 AM IST on September 18 and 8:30 AM on September 19.

Where is the India vs South Korea Davis Cup match being played?

India vs South Korea Davis Cup match will be played at the Olympic Tennis Court in Seoul.

Where can you watch the India vs South Korea Davis Cup match on TV?

If you have a Smart TV, then you can download the VETO App directly from the app store on your Android TV, Fire TV Stick, or Apple TV.

Where can you stream the India vs South Korea Davis Cup match in India?

The live stream for India vs South Korea Davis Cup match will be available on VETO.

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