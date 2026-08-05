Xiaomi Pad 8S Pro leak reveals 12.5-inch display, 120W charging ahead of expected launch

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Xiaomi looks ready to launch two high-end tablets in the China market: the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro and the Xiaomi Pad 8S Pro. Both just passed certification with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), which pretty much means the launch isn’t far off. At the same time, someone leaked a fresh batch of hardware specs and an alleged screenshot of the Pad 8S Pro, giving us a sneak peek at what’s coming.

MIIT Certification reveals charging speeds

According to Chinese tipster Little White Pro on Weibo, Xiaomi models 2612CRPFFC and M367FC have completed MIIT certification.

Here’s what the listing reportedly reveals that:

Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro (2612CRPFFC) will support 67W wired fast charging.

Xiaomi Pad 8S Pro (M367FC) will offer significantly faster 120W wired charging.

These certifications did not spill all the details, but usually, when a device hits MIIT, it’s almost ready for launch in China.

Pad 8S Pro leak reveals display, battery and chipset

Now, about the Pad 8S Pro, as per the new report from Android Treasure, dropped an alleged screenshot from its ‘About Device’ page. If the screenshot is legit, the Pad 8S Pro packs a 12.5-inch display, 16GB of RAM, a huge 12,000mAh battery, and Xiaomi’s own Xring O3 chipset running on HyperOS 4.0. The software looks like a Chinese build, so this tablet is probably in the final testing phase.

Expected specifications

Earlier leaks suggest the Pad 8S Pro will get a fancy 12.5-inch 3.2K LCD display. For cameras, expect a 32MP front sensor for calls and selfies, and on the back, a dual camera setup: 50MP main plus a 2MP secondary. There’s no official indication yet about a global release—chances are, China gets it first.

What about the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro?

On the Pad 9 Pro, news is pretty thin right now. All we know from previous leaks is that the regular Pad 9 might run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, with a 9,720mAh battery and 45W fast charging. The Pro model should pack even better specs, but Xiaomi’s staying quiet for now.

Launch timeline

Timing-wise, industry chatter points to Xiaomi revealing the Pad 8S Pro alongside the anticipated Xiaomi 18 Fold later this month—both expected to run the Xring O3 chipset. The main Xiaomi 18 phone lineup and the Pad 9 series may follow in September. Xiaomi hasn’t said anything official about launch dates, but this MIIT certification is a clear sign: their next-gen tablets are almost here.

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