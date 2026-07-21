Xiaomi Pad 9 could launch soon with bigger battery, 45W fast charging: Key details leak

New Delhi:

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its next premium Android tablet, and the rumoured Pad 9 just popped up on China’s 3C certification site. That timing means we probably will not have to wait long before the official launch.

Besides the certification sighting, a fresh leak lays out more details – battery size, charging features and processor information. The Pad 9 steps in as the successor to the Xiaomi Pad 8, which hit the market earlier this year.

Pad 9 surfaces on 3C certification

According to the tipster Digital Chat Station, a tablet with the model number M656BA has shown up on China’s 3C certification platform. The tipster links this to the upcoming Xiaomi Pad 9.

Battery details

The site confirms 45W wired fast charging, so Xiaomi keeps fast charging going in its flagship tablets. There is not much else revealed hardware-wise, but a certification like this usually signals launch day isn’t far away.

What to expect?

As far as the specifications are concerned, the upcoming tablet is rumoured to be backed by a 9,720mAh battery, just a bit bigger than the 9,200mAh battery in the Pad 8. For the processor, it is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8-series chipset, though the exact model is still under wraps.

Xiaomi’s also reportedly working on a Pad 9 Pro, aiming for higher performance than the standard model. Still, the company hasn’t confirmed either tablet just yet.

Launch plans

As per the leaks, it is suggested that Xiaomi will introduce the Pad 9 series in China later this year, likely alongside the much-anticipated Xiaomi 18 phone lineup. No official news on an India or global release yet, but Xiaomi has usually expanded its best tablets worldwide after they launch in China.

Looking back at the Pad 8

Just for comparison, the current Xiaomi Pad 8 packs an 11.2-inch 3.2K display (3,200 × 2,136 resolution), a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10, the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 800 nits of brightness. It runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and houses a 9,200mAh battery, with a 13MP rear and 8MP front camera for video calls and selfies.

So, if these fresh leaks turn out to be true, the new Xiaomi Pad 9 may be set to offer a bigger battery, the latest Snapdragon, and some real gains in performance. Just remember – Xiaomi has not stated anything officially. Specs and details might change when the launch finally happens.