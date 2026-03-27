Redmi 15A launched in India at Rs 12999 onwards: 6300mAh battery, 32MP camera, more

New Delhi:

Xiaomi has launched the new Redmi 15A in the Indian market at an affordable price tag. The new device comes with a big 6300mAh battery, a 32MP camera and AI-powered features. The smartphone will be priced at Rs 12,999 onwards and has been targeting those who are looking for a long battery life and modern features.

Price and variants

The base model of the Redmi 15A will be 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which will be priced at Rs 12,999.

The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 14,499

And the top-end, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 16,499.

The smartphone will go live on sale from April 3 onwards and will be available on Flipkart, Mi.com and authorised retail stores.

For colour options, the phone will be available in three colour options – Awesome Blue, Ace Black and Amaze Purple.

Display and performance

The Redmi 15A comes with a 6.9-inch HD+ display along with multiple refresh rates ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz. It further supports up to 800 nits peak brightness and a 240Hz touch sampling rate – making it suitable for casual gaming and smooth scrolling.The handset is powered by an octa-core T8300 5G processor, which is further paired with a Mali-G57 GPU.

It also features up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which offers decent performance for everyday tasks along with multitasking.

The handset runs on an Android 16 operating system, with Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 interface. It further comes with AI-powered features like Circle to Search as well as Google Gemini.

The company has promised to roll out up to 4 Android updates along with 6 years of security patches, making it a future-ready budget device

Camera details

For photography, the handset will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary shooter. It is accompanied by an LED flash for better low-light shots. For selfies, the device comes with an 8-megapixel front shooter, which is further housed in a waterdrop notch, which is suitable for video calls and social media surfing.

Battery and software

One of the biggest features of the phone is the battery life. The new Redmi 15A is backed by a 6,300mAh battery, and the company claims that it could last up to 2 days on a single charge with average use – social media surfing, binge-watching, calling, texting and more (moderate level). It also comes with 15W wired charging and 7.5W reverse charging.

Build, durability and other features

The Redmi 15A comes with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. It supports dual SIM and 5G connectivity and is lightweight, with 210 grams.