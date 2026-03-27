Eight killed in truck-trailer collision in UP's Kaushambi; ex gratia announced

Lucknow:

At least eight people were killed and several others were injured after a pickup truck carrying devotees rammed into a stationary trailer on national highway (NH) 2 in the Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh, said the police on Friday. The incident happened in the afternoon under the jurisdiction of the Saini police station area.

The police said that the pickup truck was going to Fatehpur from Prayagraj when it crashed into the trailer that was standing on roadside. The truck was carrying around two dozen devotees, including women and children.

After the accident, the local police and other officials reached the spot and a rescue operation is being carried out. The injured have now been taken to a nearby Community Health Centre for treatment, a local police official said, adding that further details will be released later.

"The devotees belonged to Fatehpur. The family was returning from Prayagraj in a pickup truck carrying nearly 30 people when it met with an accident on the national highway," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Santosh Kumar Singh told news agency ANI. "Some of the injured have been admitted to hospitals in Sirathu and Manjhanpur, while those critical are being shifted to Prayagraj for treatment."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and expressed grief over the loss of life in Kaushambi. He has directed senior officials to reach the spot and oversee the rescue operation, ensuring that appropriate assistance is provided to the needy.

The chief minister has also announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. In addition, he also declared that Rs 50,000 each will be given to the injured.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also expressed his grief, calling the accident "extremely heart-rending" and paying condolences to the affected families. He also prayed that the souls of the deceased find peace.

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