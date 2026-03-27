Realme 16 5G India launch set for April 2: 7000mAh battery, Android 16 and more

New Delhi:

Realme has recently announced the launch of the anticipated 16 5G series in the Indian market on April 2. Once the phone is officially launched, you will be able to buy the device from the official website of the company, as well as from the Flipkart store. After rolling it out globally, they’re finally bringing it to Indian buyers.

Big battery and fast charging

The handset is backed by a 7,000mAh battery, which means the users will not have to worry about charging it all the time, which is perfect if you spend hours gaming or just hate scrambling for your charger. Plus, it supports 60W fast charging, so topping up is quick.

Display, design and build

The smartphone comes with a 6.57-inch display and features a modern look with a horizontal camera setup and an enhanced selfie mirror near the rear lens. The smartphone is available in two colour options – Air Black and Air White. The device comes with an IP69 rating to keep dust and water away, protecting the handset.

Camera and performance details

For photography, the handset will come with a 50MP main rear camera with a ring-shaped LED flash. The global model includes a 2MP depth sensor along with some extra photography features.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset and further fuelled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage – so multitasking and gaming will not slow down the device even with the heaviest tasks, claims the company.

Software and cooling features

The Realme 16 5G comes loaded with the Android 16 OS, along with Realme UI 7.0. The company claims to deliver 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches.

And if you push your handset harder, the vapour chamber cooling system will keep it working and check on the heat.

Overall, the upcoming Realme 16 5G will have the biggest battery, solid build and fresh software – and on the price front, the device will stand in the mid-price segment.