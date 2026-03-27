Oppo Watch X3 Mini leak reveals compact design, launch expected soon

New Delhi:

Oppo, a leading smartphone brand from China, is set to expand its smartwatch lineup this year, and it is expected to be a compact model when compared to its predecessor. The recent leaks have revealed that the Watch X3 Mini, the successor to the Watch X2 Mini, has already surfaced on social media, flaunting and teasing the design.

The image was first shared by a popular tipster, Evan Blass (@evleaks), on X (formerly known as Twitter).

While the leak does not confirm specifications, it strongly hints at a smaller and more comfortable smartwatch.

A smaller design is expected

As per the leaks, the new Watch X3 Mini is expected to target users who prefer lightweight and less bulky wearables.

The standard Oppo Watch X3 comes in a 47mm size

The Mini version could feature a 43mm dial

This follows Oppo’s earlier strategy of offering multiple size options, which will make the device suitable for users with smaller wrists or those who want a sleek design.

Launch timeline: In April

Based on Oppo’s previous launch pattern:

Oppo Watch X2 was launched in March 2025

The new Watch X2 Mini will launch in April 2025

If the company follows a similar trend, then the Watch X3 Mini could launch as early as April 2026.

(Image Source : X.COM/EVLEAKS)oppo watch x3 mini

Part of a bigger Oppo launch event

The new smartwatch is expected to debut along with the other upcoming products, like the following:

Oppo Find X9 Ultra

Oppo pad Mini

This suggests that the company may host a major launch event, which has been focusing on its ecosystem of devices.

Oppo Watch X3 Mini: Features

Although the details of the upcoming watch are still under the hood, understanding the previous smartwatch details, the new Watch X3 Mini is likely to offer the following:

It will come with similar features to the standard model

Health tracking and fitness features

Smart notifications and app support

The main focus will remain on delivering a premium experience in a compact form factor.

Competition and market strategy

Last year (2025), Oppo’s smartwatch lineup closely matched the offering from OnePlus. However, this time, while the leaks suggest that a OnePlus Watch 4 is coming in, there is no confirmation of a smaller variant yet.

This could give Oppo an advantage in the compact smartwatch segment.