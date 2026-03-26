Microsoft revamps HR team amid AI push, major leadership changes announced

New Delhi:

Microsoft, a leading tech giant, has been working on bringing new and big changes to its HR team, which manages around 220,000 employees worldwide. The move was announced by the chief people officer (CPO), Amy Coleman, through an internal memo which was forwarded to the internal team.

As per the Business Insider’s report, Coleman stated that the company needs to move faster and become more adaptable, especially as technology and work culture are concerned, as they are rapidly evolving by every passing month.

Microsoft announces major HR restructuring. Key leadership changes and exits

As part of the recent overhaul and the list of leadership changes, which will be applicable in Microsoft’s team:

Lindsay-Rae McIntyre, Chief Diversity Officer (CDO), will leave the company by March-end (2026)

Leslie Lawson Sims will take charge as VP, People & Culture at Microsoft

Several senior leaders are retiring and will be moving to the new roles

These changes have been updated to simplify the decision-making capability, as well as for the improved team coordination.

Focus on AI and faster decision-making

Microsoft’s restructuring is closely linked to the growing focus on artificial intelligence (AI). The company further wants the HR systems to support the following:

Fast hiring decisions

Better employee experience

Strong alignment with business goals

Also, the HR team will be working more closely with the product and engineering teams, especially for those who are building the AI tools at Microsoft.

New team and roles introduced

Microsoft is also creating a new team which will be capable of improving the efficiency of the company. For instance:

The engineering HR team will support product and tech teams

The employee experience team will help in improving the workplace tools and insights

Workforce Acceleration team will focus on skills, planning and AI collaboration

These changes will further aim at making Microsoft more competitive in this fast-changing and evolving tech industry worldwide.

Shift in work culture

Under Coleman’s leadership, Microsoft has already brought in the following policies:

A 3-day return-to-office policy- aiming at being more focused and attentive during the working hours

Change in the performance reviews

More focus towards high performance and accountability

This will reflect a bigger shift in the tech industry, which is working towards stricter performance standards.

AI strategy driving organisational changes

Microsoft is reportedly investing heavily in AI, which includes a number of tools like Copilot and advanced AI systems. The company has also reshuffled the leadership in key divisions and has further promoted new executives for more productivity.

The new changes have come, as a long-time executive Rajesh Jha is preparing to retire soon and will be marking a transition phase for the company.

New HR rules: Impact on employees

The new HR overhaul signals that Microsoft has been

Preparing for an AI-driven future in the organisations worldwide

Focusing on innovation and performance

Building more flexible workforce for better development

With changes like these, Microsoft seems to be certain for growth and to be ready for any kind of uncertainty. They further aim at creating better growth opportunities for the employees in the coming future.