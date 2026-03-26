SHARP launches India’s first Window AC with air purification at Rs 34490 onwards

New Delhi:

SHARP has recently launched a fresh range of window air conditioners in India, and honestly, it is pretty interesting. They are rolling out two main series: the Ryohu (Inverter) and the Ryohu-FS (fixed-speed). Both bring efficient cooling and cleaner air to Indian homes—no more choosing between comfort and health.

SHARP’s Plasmacluster technology

What sets these ACs apart is SHARP’s Plasmacluster technology. It releases positive and negative ions into the air, knocking out bacteria, viruses, allergens, and even smells. So, you end up with healthier air, but you don’t sacrifice cooling power.

New ACs are made for Indian summers

They keep rooms comfortable, even when it’s blazing outside—up to 52 degree celsius. Some models use a twin rotary inverter compressor for faster cooling. You also get turbo mode for quick relief, coanda airflow for better air distribution, and a 4-way auto swing to spread the cold evenly. The cooling feels consistent, no matter where you sit.

SHARP packs in flexible modes—auto, cool, dry, and fan. Plus, with the 4-in-1 convertible mode, you control the cooling level and save on your electricity bill. Inside, it’s all 100 per cent copper condensers with anti-corrosion coating, and an auto-restart feature means you don’t have to fiddle with settings after a power cut.

Here’s how the two lines break down:

Ryohu Inverter Series: 1.45-ton, comes in both 3-star and 5-star ratings, so you can go all-in on energy savings.

Ryohu-FS Fixed-Speed: Ranges from 1.41 to 1.70 tons, with 2-star and 3-star options. It has a long air throw—up to 18 meters.

Price and availability

As for the price, the Ryohu-FS starts at Rs 34,490, while the inverter model kicks off at Rs 39,990. Every model has a 5-year overall warranty, plus a 10-year compressor warranty for the inverter series. You will find them in stores and online, so getting one should not be a hassle.

For buyers, this launch feels timely. India’s heat and air quality are not getting better, so SHARP’s new ACs offer a combo of cool air and cleaner breathing. If you care about health and want to keep your power bills down, this range looks like a solid choice.