Slow Internet at home? Know when you should replace your Wi-Fi routers

New Delhi:

If you have a strong internet plan and are still struggling with the speed of Wi-Fi – meaning the internet speed – and rapidly disconnecting, then you need to think about your router’s health, which could be a problem. A number of experts have suggested that the routers need to be replaced every 3–5 years. This will help in better speed, coverage and security. Here is everything you need to know.

Why does your WiFi router need an upgrade?

Many users have been focusing on upgrading their internet plans when they are struggling with the internet speed. Just like smartphones, WiFi routers also age and lose their efficiencies over the period of time. An old router may result in:

Slow internet speed

Frequent disconnection (red light)

Weak signal and coverage

Most experts have recommended replacing your router every 3 to 5 years for the best performance.

No updates means higher security risk

Routers do not come with any expiry date and could vary as per the performance. They may stop receiving the security updates after a few years of usage – when usually they are out-dated. This could expose your home network to risks like the following:

Data theft

Prone to hacking attempts

Malware attacks

If you are using an outdated router, it feels similar to using an old phone without updates – it may become vulnerable over time.

Old technology limits the internet speed

In case you are still using the routers which are based on older standards like Wi-Fi 4 or 5, then you cannot get the full speed of your internet plan.

Newer routers with Wi-Fi 6 technology offer the following:

Faster speed

Better performance on multiple devices

Improved efficiency for streaming and gaming

Even with a high-speed broadband plan, your old router could limit the performance significantly.

A weak range and bad frequency leads to disconnection

One of the most common issues with the older routers is the poor signals. You could notice:

The drip in Internet speed, during the peak day hours

Weak signals in the other part of your home, besides where the router is placed

Multiple devices hard to connect

All these troubles happen due to outdated software and hardware.

Router replacement

If your router is really troublesome, then you need to do the following:

Replace if it is 3 to 5 years old

Replace if you witness regular disconnections.

Replace if your internet speed is slower than usual

Your router is no longer getting any updates

Tips to fix your Wi-Fi speed

Facing even bigger problems with your outdated router, then you need to do the following:

Contact your Internet Service Provider (whatever service you are using).

Upgrade to a modern router with the latest technology

Make sure that it is compatible with your broadband connection (like fibre).

You need to upgrade your router, which could significantly improve the internet speed, security and coverage.