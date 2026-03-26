iQOO Neo 11 Pro, Pro+ leaks hint at 2K display, massive 8000mAh battery

New Delhi:

After launching the iQOO Neo 11 in the Chinese market last year, the new leaks state that the company is working on upgrading the models, which are likely to be called the Neo 11 Pro and Neo 11 Pro+. Although the company has not yet officially confirmed that these devices were earlier reported, there is a hint at major improvements when it comes to display, battery and performance.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, two new smartphones are currently under testing and could belong to the Neo 11 Pro lineup.

iQOO Neo 11 Pro series leak surfaces online

2K Display could be a big highlight

One of the biggest upgrades for the new models is rumoured to be the display. Both the upcoming models will support:

6.83-inch flat screens

It comes with 2K LTPS resolution

It will feature a high refresh rate for smooth performance

If this is true, then it could be the main highlight, making the devices stand out in the upper mid-range category, where most smartphones are still offering full HD+ panels.

Massive battery upgrade expected.

Along with a great display, the phone will feature a huge battery capacity. The leaks suggest that the Neo 11 Pro series could come with silicon-based batteries, which start from 8000mAh or more battery capacity. This would be a significant jump from the standard Neo 11’s 7,500mAh battery capacity.

A larger battery could translate into the following:

Longer gameplay sessions

Extended video streaming

Better battery life

Flagship-level performance likely

In terms of performance, the smartphone further comes with a powerful processor. The device will be powered by the following:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite in iQOO Neo 11 Pro

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 in iQOO Neo 11 Pro+

This combination of processor with the upcoming smartphones will come in combination and could position the device closer to the flagship smartphones, especially when someone is looking for a gaming and heavy multitasking device.

Furthermore, the smartphone may come with:

Metal frames for a premium build

3D Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for battery security

India launch for new Neo series: Uncertain or scheduled?

As per the recent reports, the iQOO may skip the launch of Neo-series smartphones in India by 2026 as a part of a broader strategy shift. The brand is reportedly focusing on more flagship devices due to rising competition and costs.

iQOO Neo 11: Current model overview

For reference, the existing Neo 11 already comes with the following features:

Display: It comes with a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Battery: The phone is backed by a 7,500mAh battery, which supports 100W fast charging

Photography: The phone features a 50MP dual rear shooter

The phone was originally launched in China at a starting price of Rs 32,500.