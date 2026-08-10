79 killed, several buildings collapsed as massive earthquake of 7.4-magnitude jolts Colombia

BOGOTA (Colombia):

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, killing at least 79 people and causing dozens of buildings to collapse in several cities. The strong tremors trapped people under debris, left several others injured and triggered evacuations in areas as far away as the capital Bogota. The earthquake struck San Jose Del Palmar, a community of around 4,800 people in Colombia's Choco region, which is located nearly 250 miles (400 kilometres) west of Bogota. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS) and Colombia's counterpart, the quake occurred at a depth of around 66 miles (107 kilometres). The powerful tremor was also felt across the border in neighbouring Ecuador.

Buildings collapse as rescue efforts begin

The earthquake caused widespread damage in parts of western Colombia, with dozens of buildings reported to have collapsed. Several people were trapped beneath the rubble, while others sustained injuries as the strong shaking struck populated areas. The impact also prompted residents to evacuate their homes in multiple locations. The tremors were felt well beyond the immediate epicentre, reaching Bogota and raising concerns among residents in the capital. The reported deaths and injuries have added urgency to rescue and relief efforts as authorities assess the extent of the destruction.

Where did the Colombia earthquake strike?

The epicentre was located in San Jose Del Palmar in the Choco region. The community has a population of approximately 4,800 and lies around 400 kilometres west of Bogota. The USGS reported that the earthquake originated at a depth of 107 kilometres. Despite its considerable depth, the quake was strong enough to cause significant damage and was felt across a wide area.

Earthquake felt in neighbouring Ecuador

The impact of the earthquake was not limited to Colombia. Tremors were also reported in neighbouring Ecuador, highlighting the wide reach of the powerful seismic event. Residents in affected areas were forced to respond quickly as buildings shook and people rushed out of their homes for safety.

Colombia quake follows major earthquakes in Venezuela

Monday's earthquake comes shortly after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela in late June. The South American country was hit by back-to-back earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude. Those earthquakes caused extensive destruction, with hundreds of buildings damaged or destroyed and more than 5,000 people reported killed. The latest earthquake in Colombia has once again brought the region's seismic activity into focus, although the source information does not establish a direct connection between the Colombian and Venezuelan earthquakes.

(With inputs from AP)

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