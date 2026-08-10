Police use tear gas, lathicharge protesting students; Jharkhand CM assures action on demands | 10 points

Ranchi:

The students' march towards the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday (August 10) turned chaotic as police used water cannons, tear gas and lathi-charged job aspirants protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The agitation entered its 17th day and coincided with Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s 51st birthday. Several protesters and policemen were injured in clashes near the Assembly.

The march began outside the old Assembly building at around 10.30 am. The situation escalated after protesters breached multiple barricades near the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha and reached Gate No. 1, where they staged a sit-in and refused to leave until their demands were addressed. Police subsequently resorted to another round of lathicharge to disperse the protesters. Police resorted to lathicharge three times during the day. Despite the action, the demonstrators vowed to continue their agitation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and reiterated their demand for a CBI probe.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren thanked all administrative and police officials and personnel for handling the situation during Monday's student protest with restraint, sensitivity and responsibility. He also assured the protesting students that their 'demands will be addressed with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity.' The Chief Minister, in a social media post on X, also appealed to the protesters to resolve their grievances through dialogue and trust.

Here's everything you need to know about Jharkhand students' protest in 10 points:

Police used water cannons when the protesters reached the Jagannathpur Temple. The situation escalated after the demonstrators attempted to move beyond the final barricade, prompting the police to lathi-charge again. Several rounds of tear gas shells were also fired when the protesters came within around 200 metres of the assembly. The protesters alleged that several of them, including women, were injured in the police action. Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said four policemen suffered injuries during stone pelting by the demonstrators. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for nine days over the issue, joined the march in an ambulance carrying a portrait of former chief minister Shibu Soren. After participating in the march, Mahto was admitted to Sadar Hospital in Ranchi. Doctors described Mahto's condition as critical due to a "drastic" drop in his blood sugar level. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Babulal Marandi, and Jharkhand BJP State President, Aditya Sahu, announced a Jharkhand Bandh on Tuesday (August 11) to protest police action against students. More than 1,500 personnel from the Rapid Action Force, Indian Reserve Battalion, district police and Quick Response Teams were deployed along the nearly four-kilometre-long route. The JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch organised the protest march to protest examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The protesting students at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi have been demanding comprehensive reforms in the functioning of the JPSC and JSSC, cancellation of several recruitment examinations, and an independent probe either by the CBI or a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state into the alleged irregularities. The protesters have claimed that the government had agreed to scrap only three of the 13 examinations they want cancelled. Despite several rounds of talks between the government and the protesters, the deadlock remains unresolved. Meanwhile, the state's Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar alleged that the BJP had "hijacked" the students' agitation for political gains. The assembly was adjourned for the day in the afternoon. Amid the protest, Jharkhand CID arrested former PSC Chairman L Khiangte for his alleged role in JPSC and JSSC job scams. He was questioned by CID multiple times for his alleged involvement in recruitment exam irregularities.

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