iPhone 18 Pro to launch in September with bigger battery, A20 Pro chip, amazing camera and more

New Delhi:

Apple’s next iPhone 18 Pro series is shaping up for a September launch—people are eyeing the window between September 7 and 9. Apple’s keeping quiet for now, but leaks say the Pro lineup will pack hardware and camera upgrades. There’s even talk that Apple’s first foldable iPhone will share the stage, while the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e look delayed until 2027.

1. Bigger batteries

Expect bigger batteries, especially on the Pro Max. If the rumors pan out, the eSIM-only model could get a 5,425mAh to 5,567mAh battery—a solid jump, nearly 10 percent bigger than before. You might notice a bit more heft and thickness because of it.

2. Processor: A20 Pro chip

Inside, you will find the A20 Pro chip, built on TSMC’s 2nm process. That promises better performance and power efficiency compared to what you have now with 3nm chips. Gamers, video editors, and anyone working with AI tools are going to like this speed.

3. Variable-aperture main camera

The main 48-megapixel Fusion camera is tipped to get a variable-aperture system, letting the lens adjust light intake for sharper, brighter shots in low light, neater portrait blur, and more realistic depth effects. This is a first for iPhone.

4. Improved telephoto camera

The Pro models could also roll out a telephoto camera with a wider aperture. That means brighter zoom shots and improved performance when you’re not shooting in perfect light—still exclusive to Pro models.

5. Smaller Dynamic Island

Rumour has it, Apple’s looking to shrink the Dynamic Island by moving some Face ID components under the screen, leaving you with a smaller cutout and a cleaner display.

6. More efficient LTPO+ displays

Display sizes (6.3 and 6.9 inches) should stay the same, but look out for new LTPO+ panels. These aim to cut power use while keeping that smooth 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.

7. New C2 modem and N2 wireless chip

You will likely see Apple’s third-gen C2 modem, promising faster 5G, better efficiency, and stronger signals. Reports also hint at an N2 wireless chip, which should beef up Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

8. New colour options

Design-wise, not much will change from the iPhone 17 Pro, but Apple could introduce fresh colour finishes: think Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Dark Grey, and Silver, plus a reworked Ceramic Shield area around MagSafe.

9. Redesigned camera control

The Camera Control button might get simpler. Apple could drop some touch and haptic features, sticking with pressure-based controls for camera actions.

10. Higher India price

Now, Indian buyers might feel the pinch—leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could cost up to Rs 20,000 more, possibly starting at around Rs 1,54,900. Still, we won’t know for sure until Apple’s official announcement.

iPhone 18 Pro launch timeline

Apple has not yet confirmed any launch date, features, or pricing by the time of writing.

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