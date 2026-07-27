iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max could launch in September with bigger battery, at higher price

New Delhi:

Apple’s getting ready to take the wraps off the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max later this year, and, honestly, the leaks sound like some of the biggest upgrades we have seen in a while. Think DSLR-style cameras, a new 2nm processor, bigger batteries, and even better displays. Of course, all these changes are also sparking talk about higher prices.

Expected launch date

If Apple sticks to its usual schedule, expect an announcement in September—right now, September 12 is floating around as the main date based on leaks. Some tipsters say Apple might launch the Pro models first and hold back the regular iPhone 18 for later. There’s also chatter about a first-ever foldable iPhone making an appearance alongside the Pros. But until Apple gives the official word, it’s all just speculation.

Design and display

Do not expect a massive design overhaul this year. Last year’s Pro redesign is sticking around. But you can look forward to some fresh colours—like Dark Cherry, Light Blue, and Dark Grey. The Pro Max might get a little chunkier and heavier, mainly to fit a larger battery.

Display sizes are not changing either as the iPhone 18 Pro keeps its 6.3-inch screen, while the 18 Pro Max stretches to 6.9 inches. Both will use upgraded LTPO+ OLED panels, so we should see brighter displays and better battery efficiency.

Smaller Dynamic Island

Apple’s reportedly working to shrink the Dynamic Island by moving more Face ID tech under the screen. The cutout could get about 35 percent smaller, which means a bit more usable display up front.

Variable-Aperture Camera

One of the most exciting rumors is a brand-new camera system with a variable aperture—an iPhone first. Instead of just one setting, the camera would automatically change how much light hits the sensor depending on your environment. This means better low-light shots, more natural portraits, fewer blown-out highlights, and overall sharper videos. No word yet if users will be able to tweak the aperture manually.

A20 Chip: New Powerhouse

Another big jump: Apple’s A20 chip. Built on a 2nm process by TSMC, it should be faster and more efficient than any chip before. Rumour has it Apple's using new packaging tech to bring memory closer to the processor, driving up speed even more. Expect improved 5G with Apple’s own C2 modem and better satellite features on the new Pros.

A bigger battery incoming

Battery life looks set to improve. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could get a massive 5,200mAh battery, while the regular Pro will also see a bump. Combine the bigger battery with the more efficient processor and modem, and you get more time between charges without having to sacrifice speed.

iPhone 18 Pro Price in India

Here’s where things get a bit dicey. Prices are rumoured to go up – possibly by Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 more than current models in India. Right now, the 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,999 and the 17 Pro Max at Rs 1,49,999, so the 18 Pro lineup could get pretty expensive. Globally, analysts are expecting up to a USD 200 jump, thanks to pricier components like DRAM, NAND storage, the new 2nm chips, advanced cameras, and bigger supply chain costs.

Nothing official yet

All this sounds exciting, but it’s still rumour territory. Apple hasn’t confirmed anything about features, prices, or even the launch date. So until Tim Cook walks out on stage, treat these leaks as just that—leaks.

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