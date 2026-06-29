Apple iPhone 18 Pro series tipped to get bigger camera upgrades, smaller Dynamic Island and 12GB RAM

New Delhi:

Apple is set to bring in the latest iPhone 18 series in September this year, and it is expected to bring in three highly anticipated devices: the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Yes, the company is keeping a low profile, as always, but leaks suggest that the upgrade will be a must to look ahead with meaningful upgrades: design tweaks, new camera tricks, more battery, sharper performance, and a whole lot of AI.

Expectations from the upcoming Apple event

A smaller Dynamic Island and sleeker look

Apple is not unleashing the current design (by the time of writing), but you can count on some refined touches. The main buzz is about a smaller Dynamic Island. Apparently, they are finding a way to tuck more Face ID components under the display, which would shrink that pill-shaped cutout. Some insiders even say Apple’s toying with under-display Face ID plus a tiny punch-hole for the selfie camera.

On the back of the phone, we may find a more unified finish. They are also planning to mix things up with new colours:

Light Blue

Dark Cherry

Dark Grey

For display, the company will stick around at 6.3 inches for the Pro and a big 6.9 inches for the Pro Max.

Major camera upgrades on deck

Cameras is something which is always a talking point whenever a new iPhone is launched. As per the recent rumours, Apple might bring out a variable-aperture main camera – think more control over how much light hits the sensor. That should mean better portraits, awesome low-light shots, and improved depth effects.

Telephoto lens on iPhone’s camera

The telephoto lens also gets a wider aperture for brighter photos even when the lights are not on your side. For selfies, the upcoming device will come with Pro versions and might jump to a sharp 24 megapixels up front, so expect cleaner shots and smoother video calls.

Faster A20 Pro chip, big Battery, and 12GB RAM

Both the devices come packed with Apple’s new A20 Pro chip, which is said to be faster, more efficient and cooler, thanks to updated packaging tech. Toss in up to 12GB of RAM, and you get better AI features and seamless multitasking.

Connectivity

Connectivity gets a boost for the new iPhone 18 series, with the next-gen C2 modem and improved satellite features.

Battery

The handset will be backed by a 5,000mAh for top models, so you will not have to worry about charging because this device is capable of surviving for longer stretches.

Launch plans and what’s next

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to show up at Apple’s usual September event—possibly sharing the stage with Apple’s first foldable iPhone. Standard iPhone 18 models, along with the “iPhone 18 Air” and a rumoured “iPhone 18e,” may wait until early 2027.

Of course, Apple has not given up any official specs, pricing, or dates yet. Expect more solid info as we edge closer to launch. Right now, it sounds like this year’s iPhone refresh could actually feel new.