Apple iPhone 18 Pro launch timeline final: Expected launch, pre-orders and release schedule

New Delhi:

Apple’s WWDC 2026 just set things in motion for the next wave of iPhones. Right after previewing iOS 27, the company rolled out the first developer beta—so Apple’s release cycle is right on track. In the event, the tech giant shared some insights for the most awaited device; expect the iPhone 18 Pro lineup to keep to the usual schedule, which means the unveiling will happen in September.

Apple WWDC 2026 hints at iPhone 18 Pro launch timeline

The timeline is pretty predictable. Apple dropped the developer beta for iOS 27 during WWDC. The public beta’s coming in July 2026, just like always. That usually means the company is gearing up for its September iPhone event.

iOS 27 Beta release signals next phase

Count on Apple hosting a September event—probably in the second week of the month. Some reports are zoning in on September 9th, which fits with previous launches. That’s when we will likely see the iPhone 18 Pro, the Pro Max, and maybe even Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone. Apple hasn’t announced a date yet, but history lines up with the second-week window.

iPhone 18 Pro launch event could take place in September

Assuming Apple did not break with tradition, preorders should open up right after. So, expect to start reserving new iPhones on September 11th, the Friday following the event. Apple almost always sticks to that playbook.

iOS 27 public release is likely in mid-September

iOS 27 will likely drop in its final form a few days later—probably around September 14th or 15th. That’s when everyone with a supported iPhone will get the update.

Reviewers usually get their hands on the new models right after the event. You can expect the first in-depth reviews to hit around September 15th or 16th, just before the deliveries start.

Lands in stores around September 18

As for actually buying one, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max should land in stores on September 18th if nothing changes. The foldable iPhone might launch alongside them, or it could arrive a bit later if production runs into hiccups.

And as usual, the September event is not just about iPhones, as the company further showcases Apple Watch models and maybe some other hardware. If the past tells us anything, the next few months should bring plenty of surprises.