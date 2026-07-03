Chinese app shutting down e-rickshaws in Delhi? Transport minister responds to viral claims

New Delhi:

Videos allegedly showing e-rickshaws in Delhi being remotely shut down through a Chinese mobile application have triggered concern, prompting the Delhi government to take note of the issue. Responding to the controversy, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh on Thursday said the government is examining the matter and indicated that the police are also likely to initiate action, as such an act would be illegal.

The videos, which have been circulating widely on social media, have raised questions over the safety and security of electric vehicles and the possible misuse of digital technologies. While the authenticity and technical details of the clips are yet to be officially confirmed, the government has acknowledged the issue and said it is under review.

Addressing the issue, Singh said the Delhi government is aware of the videos and is looking into the allegations. "We are aware of the matter on social media and the government is looking into it. I believe police will also take action on their own about this, as it is illegal to do so," Singh told PTI Videos. His remarks came amid growing discussion over whether external applications can interfere with the functioning of electric vehicles and whether additional safeguards may be required.

Delhi EV Policy 2026 aims to accelerate electric vehicle adoption

The transport minister also highlighted the objectives of the newly notified Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026, saying the government is focused on encouraging a larger shift towards electric mobility through financial incentives and improved infrastructure. According to Singh, electric cars are gradually becoming more affordable, and increased competition in the market is expected to bring prices down further.

"I believe that now EV cars are coming in a lower price range also. We are providing incentives for scrapping and purchasing. Gradually, for those with a higher range, when people start adopting EVs, their value will also reduce as competition will increase for cars," the minister said.

Scrapping incentive of up to Rs 1 lakh

Under the Delhi EV Policy, eligible buyers can receive a scrapping incentive of up to Rs 1 lakh if they purchase a new electric vehicle within six months of scrapping their old vehicle. The incentive is linked to the Certificate of Deposit (CoD), which is issued after an old vehicle is scrapped at an authorised vehicle scrapping facility. The CoD serves as proof of scrapping and enables eligible buyers to claim the benefit while purchasing a new EV.

Massive charging infrastructure planned across Delhi

Assuring residents that charging infrastructure will not become a hurdle in the transition to electric mobility, Singh said the government plans to install nearly 32,000 charging points across the national capital over the next four years. "I assure the people of Delhi that there will be no problem with the infrastructure. We will install approximately 30,000 charging points in the next four years. With the implementation of the EV policy, people should switch to EVs, to electric vehicles. They will not face any problem anywhere, neither with charging nor with infrastructure," he said. The expansion of charging stations is expected to support the growing number of electric vehicles on Delhi's roads and reduce concerns related to charging accessibility.

Road tax and registration fee exemption

The Delhi government has also announced significant financial relief for prospective EV buyers. As per the notified policy, all electric cars with an ex-showroom price of up to Rs 30 lakh registered in Delhi will receive a complete exemption from road tax and registration fees. The move is aimed at making electric vehicles more affordable while supporting the city's long-term objective of reducing vehicular emissions and promoting cleaner modes of transport.

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