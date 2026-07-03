Pritam and Pedro Review: Arshad Warsi and Vikrant Massey's performances couldn't save this weakly written thriller

Movie Name: Pritam and Pedro

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: July 3, 2026

Director: Avinash Arun

Genre: Crime, comedy and thriller

These days, digital platforms are flooded with thriller web series. Fresh stories centred around suspense, murder mysteries and cybercrime are arriving almost every week. Joining the trend is Pritam and Pedro, a six-episode short series that has premiered on JioHotstar. Whenever celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's name is attached to a project as a co-producer, audience expectations naturally soar. Adding to the anticipation, the series also marks the acting debut of his son, Vir Hirani. But does 'Pritam and Pedro' offer something substantial beyond serving as a launchpad for a star kid? Does it manage to keep viewers invested until the very end?

The answer is slightly complicated. While the series attempts to mask its shortcomings with brisk pacing and a light-hearted tone, its weak writing prevents it from living up to its full potential.

Pritam and Pedro: Plot and Storyline

Pritam and Pedro is set against the backdrop of Goa and revolves around two characters with completely contrasting personalities who are brought together under unusual circumstances.

One side of the story follows Pedro (Arshad Warsi), an old-school, ground-level police officer. As a form of punishment, Pedro has been transferred to the Cyber Crime Cell, even though his heart still belongs in the Crime Branch. He is also dealing with immense personal grief after losing his young son, a tragedy that has left his relationship with his wife (Mona Singh) deeply strained. Amidst this emotional turmoil, the son of an influential minister mysteriously goes missing after becoming addicted to a dangerous online game. Pedro believes that solving this high-profile case could earn him a transfer back to his preferred department.

The other half of the story centres on Pritam (Vir Hirani), a gifted young tech expert and hacking prodigy who keeps turning up at the police station. His reason, however, is surprisingly emotional: he is trying to recover his late grandfather's stolen tape recorder, which contains the final recording of his grandmother's voice.

After Pritam helps Pedro crack a major ATM robbery case in no time, the two strike a deal. Pedro promises to use police resources to track down the missing tape recorder, while Pritam agrees to assist him in investigating the minister's son's disappearance.

What begins as a transactional partnership gradually develops into a genuine alliance. As they delve deeper into the kidnapping case, they uncover a vast and dangerous cybercrime network. At the centre of it all is Martin (Vikrant Massey), a cunning hacker whose actions steer the story in an entirely new direction. Throughout its run, the series attempts to explore serious issues such as the dangers of the internet, gaming addiction and cyberbullying.

Pritam and Pedro Performances: Some highs, some disappointments

When the writing is weak, the burden on the actors becomes twice as heavy. Pritam and Pedro is a perfect example of this, with the performances doing much of the heavy lifting to keep the series afloat. The show's biggest strength and beating heart is undoubtedly Arshad Warsi. He breathes life into Pedro by blending his trademark effortless charm with genuine emotional depth. The moment he appears on screen, he commands attention. On one hand, he lightens the mood with his familiar comic flair, while on the other, he conveys the anguish of a helpless father grieving the loss of his young son through nothing more than his expressions. Despite the script's many shortcomings, Arshad succeeds in keeping viewers engaged throughout.

Making his acting debut, Vir Hirani delivers a confident and promising first performance. His body language feels natural in front of the camera, and most importantly, he never tries to go over the top in an attempt to stand out. Holding his own alongside a seasoned performer like Arshad Warsi is no easy feat, yet Veer manages to match him in several entertaining exchanges and moments of sharp comic timing. Their on-screen chemistry ultimately emerges as the series' biggest USP. That said, during the more emotionally demanding and intense scenes, Veer's lack of experience does become apparent. Even so, this remains a solid and encouraging start to his acting career.

Vikrant Massey has only limited screen time, but he makes the most of every moment. As Martin, he creates an unsettling sense of mystery and menace largely through his expressions and restrained performance rather than dialogue, adding a much-needed layer of intrigue to the story.

If anyone has been truly underutilised in this cast, it is Mona Singh. An actress of her calibre is reduced to a cliched and underwritten role. The opening episodes suggest that Pedro's personal life and his wife's grief might receive greater emotional depth as the story progresses. However, once the series shifts its focus entirely to the central investigation, Mona Singh's character is pushed firmly into the background. It is disappointing to see such a talented performer given so little to work with.

Pritam and Pedro: Direction and Technical Aspects

The series is directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, who is best known for acclaimed and thought-provoking works such as Paatal Lok Season 1 and Three of Us. His filmmaking is usually marked by a distinctive sense of depth, but that signature style is noticeably absent in Pritam & Pedro. At times, it feels as though the writing by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Suyash Trivedi leaves little room for the director to fully express his own creative vision.

From a technical standpoint, the series' greatest strength is its pacing. The six episodes, each running for around 30 minutes, move at a brisk pace, ensuring that viewers rarely have time to feel bored. The editing is crisp, allowing the narrative to flow smoothly without dragging. Goa has been captured attractively on screen, but for a high-tech cyber thriller, the visuals lack the sophistication and scale audiences have come to expect from contemporary international series. The budgetary limitations are evident throughout, making the show feel more like a modest micro-drama than an ambitious cyber thriller.

Pritam and Pedro: Where does the series fall short?

Pritam and Pedro's biggest weakness lies in its shallow and outdated writing. Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi are renowned in Indian cinema for blending emotion with entertainment, but in the OTT era, their tried-and-tested formula feels somewhat dated and juvenile.

The portrayal of hacking and cybercrime is particularly old-fashioned. It feels reminiscent of films made two decades ago, where a hacker simply opens a laptop, furiously types away for a few seconds, and instantly breaches the world's most secure systems. Pritam is shown doing much the same, effortlessly bypassing every security barrier within moments. For today's more tech-savvy audience, these sequences are difficult to take seriously and feel thoroughly unconvincing.

The series also revisits themes such as the dangers of online gaming and references phenomena like the Blue Whale Challenge, an issue that has largely faded from public discourse over the past decade. The internet and cyber threats have evolved considerably since then, yet the writers appear to be addressing debates that now feel outdated.

In its attempt to create a fish-out-of-water comedy, the show depicts Pedro struggling to do something as basic as switching on a computer, which comes across as rather implausible. It almost feels as though only the computers in the cybercrime unit are protected by passwords.

Whenever the suspense begins to lose momentum, the series resorts to cameo appearances from big names such as Sanjay Dutt and Virender Sehwag to divert the audience's attention. Rather than serving the narrative, these cameos feel more like publicity gimmicks. The climactic twist is equally disappointing, relying on such a convenient resolution that, instead of feeling impactful, it unintentionally plays out like a comedy sequence.

Pritam and Pedro: Verdict

Pritam and Pedro is by no means a terrible series, but it is ultimately a very average effort. If you're looking for a light, fast-paced weekend watch that doesn't demand much concentration, it is worth watching once for Arshad Warsi's outstanding performance and Vir Hirani's assured screen presence.

However, if you're expecting an intelligent, gripping cyber thriller along the lines of Paatal Lok or Asur, this series is likely to leave you sorely disappointed. Despite its brisk pace, Pritam and Pedro is the kind of show that fades from memory almost as soon as it ends.

(The movie has been reviewed by Jaya Dwivedie. She contributes for India TV Hindi. Here is her profile.)

Also Read: Pritam and Pedro trailer: Vikrant Massey turns hacker in Arshad Warsi, debutant Vir Hirani's series | Watch

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