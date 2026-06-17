Telegram faces temporary curbs in India before NEET exam, Message Editing feature suspended

New Delhi:

If you use Telegram, you need to know this—big changes just kicked in. The Indian government has put Telegram under temporary restrictions right before the RE-NEET exam on June 21. Why? They’re trying to keep things straight and secure during the exam period.

Government puts temporary curbs on Telegram ahead of RE-NEET

There is a reason for this clampdown. People raised alarms about how social media platforms were being misused—rumours about paper leaks, fake news, and all sorts of misinformation started popping up.

Restrictions Introduced Before RE-NEET

According to reports, the action was taken after the National Testing Agency (NTA) made some recommendations to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which decided to act using the Information Technology Act. They did not just target the platform as a whole. Telegram’s message editing feature is now suspended until June 30. Officials believe that blocking people from editing messages stops anyone from altering old chats to make it look like they called the leaks before the exam.

What’s the problem with Editing Messages?

Here’s the deal – after past exams, some people will go back, edit old messages and insert papers or ‘proof’ to act as if they knew about leaks in advance.

That just adds confusion when authorities try to investigate what really happened. By blocking edits, officials say it’s easier to check if digital evidence is real or not. The goal is simple: stop the rumours, keep things fair, and make sure people can trust the exam process.

So, why is Telegram getting the spotlight?

Some people wonder why Telegram is being highlighted in particular. Considering India has loads of social and messaging apps, there is a clear logic behind the government’s focus.

For starters, it is easy to make a Telegram account – sometimes all you need is a virtual number, and staying anonymous is not that hard. Then you have got those massive channels and groups; with just one post, you can reach thousands, maybe even hundreds of thousands, in an instant. Telegram’s bots and automation tools are great for many things, but some bad actors use them to blast out misinformation faster than anyone can keep up.

And yes, the message editing feature itself? That’s a worry, because it gives people a way to rewrite history and muddy the waters on paper leaks.

NEET exam security

Exams shape the lives of millions of students, so officials are just not taking risks. The temporary restrictions are about making sure things are clean and above board and that students aren’t misled by false rumours.

The authorities will look into all this again once the examination period wraps up.