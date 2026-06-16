Is your AC increasing your electricity bill? Here's how to reduce it

New Delhi:

Air conditioners are a lifesaver in the summer, but they can push your electricity bills through the roof. Still, something as simple as adjusting your AC settings can cut your costs without leaving you sweating. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) actually recommends setting your AC at 24 degrees celsius – just right for keeping things cool and comfortable, without draining extra power.

Well, a lot of us crank the AC down to 16 degrees or 18 degrees, thinking that it will cool the area faster than usual. In reality, the compressor works much harder at these lower settings, running for longer and using way more electricity. Sure, you might feel a blast of cold air, but you’ll pay for it when the bill arrives.

BEE recommends 24 degree celsius for better energy efficiency

BEE says a 24-degree temperature is suggested to be suitable for a room. At this setting, your AC cools efficiently and does not waste energy. Most new ACs even show this as the “default” or recommended temperature. And there is a real impact on your wallet: Energy experts say that bumping the temperature up by just 1-degree saves about 6 per cent on electricity. So, switching your AC from 18 degrees to 24 degrees can save close to 24 per cent over time.

Why do lower temperatures increase electricity bills

It all comes down to how the compressor behaves. When you set the AC at 24 degrees, the room gets cool fast, then the compressor cycles off until it’s needed again. Power usage drops, your AC lasts longer, and you still get a comfortable room.

How much electricity can you save?

You can squeeze out even more savings with a few smart habits. Keep doors and windows closed when the AC runs. Clean or replace filters so the unit does not have to strain. Use ceiling fans to spread cool air. Block out direct sunlight during the day, and aim for an energy-efficient, star-rated model if you’re shopping for a new AC.

A small change can lead to big savings

So, while it is tempting to reach for that icy blast, sticking to BEE’s recommended 24 degree celsius is a simple way to keep cool and keep your electricity bills down. It’s a small change that makes a big difference all summer long.