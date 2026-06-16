Turn your old smartphone into a home security camera with this simple DIY guide

New Delhi:

If you care about home security but do not want to spend a fortune, then this article is for you. Instead of buying a fancy CCTV setup, here is a simple fix which will help you use your old smartphone. Most of us have one tucked away in a drawer, waiting for a purpose. With a couple of free apps and a little bit of setup, you can give that old device a fresh job, slash clutter, and cut down on e-waste, all at once.

How to make your old smartphone into a smart CCTV?

You do not have to spend a lot to get a security system. All you would need before you jump in:

An old iPhone or Android phone, as long as its camera works.

A second phone for watching the video stream.

A solid Wi-Fi connection.

Charging cable and power brick (the camera needs to stay plugged in).

Something to hold the phone steady: a phone stand, holder, or even a wall mount.

Keeping the smartphone connected to power is the key to broadcasting live video, which consumes a lot of battery.

Install a Security camera app

Apps make this trick work. AlfredCamera is one of the most popular options, and it works for both Android and iOS.

Get started in three steps:

1. Install AlfredCamera on both your smartphones, which will work with your CCTV system; one will capture video, and the other will view the frame.

2. You need to sign in to the app on both handsets.

3. You need to log in to the same Google account or email address to have a secure connection.

4. Set the old smartphone as the ‘Camera’ and your everyday phone as the ‘Viewer’. Now you are ready to use your old handset to stream live video, while you can take a peek in at any time with your main phone.

Where to put the camera?

Location makes a big difference. Aim the phone at your main entry, hallway, or anywhere you want to keep an eye on valuables. Go for a high spot to get a bigger view, and keep it close to an outlet so it does not run out of juice. Do not let it bake in direct sunlight, though it is rough on electronics, and it can mess up the video. Use a sturdy mount or phone stand so your shot stays steady.

Making the most of camera app features

Modern apps can rival fancy security cameras—no joke.

Motion detection: Get alerts instantly when the camera spots movement.

Two-way audio: Talk to people (or pets!) at home right through the app.

Better low-light video: Night modes or low-light boosts help you see better in the dark.

Switch cameras: Flip between the front and back cameras on the phone from anywhere.

Keep it secure

Since you are streaming over the internet, do not slack on security. Use a strong Wi-Fi password, turn on two-factor authentication if you can, keep your app updated, and never share your login details.

Why bother with a full CCTV system?

Honestly, you probably do not need to. Using an old smartphone for home security saves money and still gives you live monitoring, instant alerts, two-way communication, and remote access. It covers all the basics—with way less hassle and expense. That's a smart upgrade for any dusty old smartphone.