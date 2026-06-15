WhatsApp Web starts testing call links, group voice and video calls for select users: Details

New Delhi:

WhatsApp Web just got a lot more useful for those who are using group voice and video calls, as the new feature is rolling out to some beta testers only. Up until now, you could only do one-on-one calls in the browser, so this is a real upgrade.

Group Voice and Video Calls Arrive on WhatsApp Web

If you are one of the lucky beta users who received the update, then you will see a call button in your group chats when you use WhatsApp Web. Just click it, pick voice or video, and decide who you want on the call. And no, you do not have to ping the whole group – you may just pick specific people instead of dragging everyone in.

Support for up to 32 participants

You can get up to 32 people on a group call, which lines up with what you get on WhatsApp’s mobile app and desktop client. So, no matter how you connect, the experience feels familiar.

Call links make joining easier

Joining calls is easier now, too. With call links, you can make a special invite link, share it around, and anyone with the link can hop on. The links expire after 30 days if nobody uses them, and there’s even a waiting room feature so the host can let people in one by one.

Screen sharing available during video calls

Screen sharing during video calls is also new. Need to walk through a deck, show off a document, or go over a webpage? You will be covered by just firing up screen sharing right in your browser. (It only works in video calls, not voice-only.)

End-to-end encryption remains in place

All this comes with end-to-end encryption, so nobody outside the call can peek in. Chats and anything you share stay private, just like always.

A major upgrade for Web users

It certainly looks like a major upgrade for those who are using WhatsApp Web for official use, especially for people who use Linux or just prefer using a browser instead of an app. With group calls, screen sharing, easy invite links, and strong privacy, WhatsApp Web is finally feeling like a serious communication tool — good for meetings, group hangouts, or just staying connected.