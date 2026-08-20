CMF Buds Neo launched at Rs 1,999 with 35dB ANC and 52-hour battery

New Delhi:

CMF just released the Buds Neo true wireless stereo earbuds in India at Rs 1,999. The TWS comes with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, adaptive active noise cancellation up to 35dB, four microphones, and an impressive battery life, which is claimed to last up to 52 hours with the charging case. These earbuds also have spatial audio, can connect to two devices at once, and include a low-latency mode for gamers.

You can grab the Buds Neo in Black, White, or Dark Blue. Sales start August 26 on Flipkart and at offline stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

CMF Buds Neo Features

35dB Adaptive ANC: The 12.4mm drivers are built with a titanium-coated PET dome and a PEEK + PU surround, covering a full 20Hz to 20kHz frequency range. Sound is handled via AAC and SBC codecs, and ANC goes up to 35dB with three different noise cancellation settings. If you need to tune in to your surroundings, just switch on Transparency Mode.

CMF's Clear Voice technology: Each earbud packs two HD microphones, so four total, all powered by CMF's Clear Voice Technology to keep your calls sharp and clear. There’s also static spatial audio along with six EQ preset options like Immersion Boost, Pop, Rock, Electronic, Enhance Vocals, and Classical. You can personalise profiles and tweak the bass inside the Nothing X app. Gamers aren’t left out either—there’s a 120ms low-latency mode to cut down on lag.

Connectivity: When it comes to connectivity, CMF used Bluetooth 6.0, along with dual-device support so you can easily switch between gadgets. The earbuds also play nice with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair.

Nothing X app: They are compatible with Android 6.0 or above and iOS 13 or above, with extra settings in the Nothing X app.

Long battery life: Battery performance stands out. Each earbud comes with a 45mAh battery, and the case packs 460mAh. With ANC off, you get up to 11 hours of playback per charge, and a total of up to 52 hours if you keep charging with the case. Turn ANC on, and the combined battery life drops to around 30 hours.

For calls, you will get up to 5 hours with ANC off, and up to 25 hours using the case. A quick 10-minute charge gives you around 5.5 hours of playback, and a full charge takes about 70 minutes through USB Type-C.

Controls are easy and customizable: Double-tap for next track or to reject a call, triple-tap for the previous track. Hold to switch between ANC and Transparency modes, and press and hold to change the volume. Hold both earbuds for five seconds to activate pairing.

IP54 rating: The Buds Neo are rated IP54, so they can handle dust and splashes, while the charging case gets an IPX2 rating. The case itself measures 54.3 x 54.3 x 23mm and weighs 50.3g, styled with CMF’s signature dual-tone look, a circular tactile dial, and a built-in lanyard hole.

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