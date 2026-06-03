Nothing Ear 3a, CMF Buds Neo spotted on certification sites: Launch could be around the corner

New Delhi:

Nothing, a UK-based consumer electronics company known for its smartphone and audio gadget's design and quality, is getting ready to expand its audio lineup, and it looks like we will be seeing two new true wireless earbuds soon: Nothing Ear 3a and CMF Buds Neo. Both the earbuds have popped up on various certification sites, which usually means the official launch is not far off.

Nothing Ear 3a: All we know so far

This one turned up in Indonesia’s SDPPI database under model number B193. The certification came through on June 2, 2026. Details are still under wraps, but the name alone points to it following up on the popular Nothing Ear (a), the midrange alternative that landed in 2024.

Currently, Nothing has been confirmed, but as per the folks in the industry, it is expected that the Ear 3a will chase after buyers who want flagship-like sound and active noise cancellation without breaking the bank.

CMF Buds Neo: All we know so far

These earbuds showed up on the same Indonesian certification list as the Ear 3a, model number B190, with the same approval date. What’s interesting for India is that the CMF Buds Neo also appeared in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. That certification, dated May 29, 2026, says Optiemus Electronics Limited (based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh), and it is handling manufacturing.

So, the Buds Neo look set to be Made-in-India, right in line with Nothing’s push on local production through its Make in India efforts. The company’s been steadily ramping up domestic manufacturing for both Nothing and CMF brands, clearly targeting a bigger slice of the Indian audio market.

As for features, battery life, price, or when we will get our hands on these, the certification databases are not stating much (by the time of writing). Still, these filings usually signal that a release is close, maybe just weeks away. Expect the Ear 3a to go after those who want solid audio quality and noise-cancelling tech, while the CMF Buds Neo feels aimed at the value end—the segment CMF’s already found some momentum in with its Buds and Buds Pro 2.

No teasers from Nothing yet

Though there are no key certifications so far, the officials have announced that it cannot be far off. If both products launch, Nothing will widen its audio range, giving buyers more options whether they’re hunting for something premium or just looking for solid buds at a good price.