WhatsApp to bring scam detection feature for Android: Suspicious messages may get warning alerts

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app which has added a number of engaging features recently, is reportedly testing a new tool for Android users to help spot scams before they cause trouble. The platform is calling it ‘Scam Alert’.

WhatsApp Scam Alert feature spotted in Beta version

Beta testers have reportedly seen this feature pop up in version 2.26.22.2 of WhatsApp for Android. The main highlight of the new feature is pretty simple: if you get a message from someone you do not know, WhatsApp scans it right away for signs it might be a scam.

If WhatsApp picks up on anything suspicious, you will see a banner right in your chat warning you about the message. But the app will not just block the sender; it is up to you to decide what to do next.

Users will get 2 options

If a conversation is flagged as suspicious, users are expected to see options such as the following:

Block and report the sender

Continue the conversation if the message appears legitimate

This approach gives users more control while helping them stay alert to potential fraud attempts.

You can also block and report the sender or just keep talking if you trust the message. It’s not going to force a decision; it just wants you to know and stay one step ahead.

Privacy remains a priority

The scam checks happen right on your device, not somewhere on a WhatsApp server. That means WhatsApp can’t see the contents of your messages, which keeps end-to-end encryption locked in. This is similar to how WhatsApp handles voice message transcriptions; everything stays local.

Transparency report may be added

There’s also word about a new transparency section in the app. WhatsApp might build a local log that lets you see any scam activity the app has flagged. You get full access, but these records never leave your device. If there’s nothing to report, WhatsApp tells you that, too.

Optional feature, disabled by default

The whole thing will be optional, and it’ll stay switched off unless you turn it on in the settings. For now, WhatsApp hasn’t officially announced when Scam Alert is coming out. Still, they’re doubling down on security features to protect users from rising scam threats.