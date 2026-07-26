What is Pralhad Joshi's educational qualification? All about India's new Education Minister

New Delhi:

Veteran BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has taken charge of the Union Ministry of Education following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. While he is widely recognised for his long political career and multiple Cabinet portfolios, many are now curious about his educational background and journey to one of the country's most significant ministries.

Joshi serves as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and the Minister of New and Renewable Energy. Here's a closer look at Pralhad Joshi's education, early life and political career.

What is Pralhad Joshi's educational qualification?

Pralhad Joshi holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree. He graduated from K.S. Arts College, Hubballi, which is affiliated with Karnataka University, Dharwad.

Before pursuing higher education, he attended Railway School for his primary education and later studied at New English School in Hubballi.

Early life

Born on November 27, 1962, in Vijayapura (formerly Bijapur), Karnataka, Pralhad Joshi grew up in a family with modest roots. His father worked with the Indian Railways, and Joshi completed much of his schooling in Karnataka before graduating with a degree in arts.

He became associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a young age and later entered public life through organisational and political activities in Karnataka.

Political journey

Pralhad Joshi has represented Dharwad in the Lok Sabha since 2004 and has been elected five consecutive times, making him one of Karnataka's most experienced BJP parliamentarians.

Over the years, he has held several key positions, including:

President of the BJP's Karnataka unit

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

Union Minister of Coal

Union Minister of Mines

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy

Why was Pralhad Joshi given the Education Ministry?

President Droupadi Murmu assigned Pralhad Joshi the additional charge of the Ministry of Education after accepting the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over the 2026 NEET controversy and weak management of the National Testing Agency. Joshi will continue to oversee his existing portfolios while leading the Education Ministry.

Taking charge of the ministry, Joshi said he would strive to live up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expectations and work towards strengthening India's education sector.

Also read:

'Will work to best of my ability': New Education Minister Pralhad Joshi after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation