'Country, students far more important for BJP workers than any position': Amit Shah on Pradhan's resignation

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reacted to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister, saying it reflected the BJP's commitment to putting the interests of the country, youth and students above political positions.

Pradhan stepped down as the Union education minister earlier in the day following weeks-long protests by the CJP over the NEET paper leak, which triggered widespread outrage among students and Opposition parties and intensified demands for accountability from the Centre.

BJP prioritises nation's interests: Amit Shah

In a post on X, Shah said the BJP has always prioritised the nation's interests over political office.

"For BJP workers, the country, our youth, and students are far more important than any position. Today, the resignation of Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan ji from his post exemplifies this very principle," he wrote.

He said the Narendra Modi-led government respects the sentiments of students and remains committed to carrying out reforms aimed at preventing examination paper leaks.

The resignation comes against the backdrop of months-long protests by students and opposition parties over irregularities in the NEET examination.

CJP calls off protest

The protests were called off by the Cockroach Janta Party after the Centre met all three of their demands -- Pradhan's resignation, compensation to the families of students who died by suicide after the leak and assurance of no legal action against student protesters in Delhi and other states.

Shah also praised Pradhan's tenure, highlighting several initiatives undertaken during his time in office. He credited the former minister with driving the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), expanding examinations in regional languages, strengthening PM SHRI Schools, promoting digital education and skill development, and improving collaboration between industry and academia.

"During his tenure, Dharmendra Pradhan ji has brought about significant reforms in the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), arrangements for examinations in mother tongues, expansion of PM SHRI Schools, promotion of digital education, skill development, and strengthening industry-academia coordination. His efforts toward making the examination system more inclusive and student-centric have also been noteworthy. His tenure is a testament to his dedication to the resolve of making India a developed nation," he said.

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