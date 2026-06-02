iPhone 17 price slashed at Croma sale: Massive exchange offers bring price below Rs 45000

New Delhi:

Croma, one of the popular e-commerce players in India which deals with the best consumer goods electronics, has just rolled out a big offer for Apple devices. So, in case you have been waiting for the iPhone 17, now is the time to to pick it up. As part of their 'Everything Apple' campaign, Croma has been slashing down the prices of the handset across Apple’s lineup, which includes the new iPhone 17.

iPhone 17 available at an effective price of Rs 44,768

The Apple iPhone 17 (256GB), which carries an MRP of Rs 82,900, is available at a substantially reduced effective price during the campaign.

According to Croma, customers can lower the cost through multiple offers, including:

Bank cashback of Rs 1,000

Instant discount coupon worth Rs 1,658

Exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000

Exchange value of up to Rs 23,500 on eligible smartphones

Tata Neu Coins worth up to Rs 4,974

When combined, these benefits bring the effective purchase price down to Rs 44,768, making it one of the most attractive iPhone deals currently available in India.

Free Apple Adapter worth Rs 2,190

Croma sweetens the deal even more by including an original Apple adapter (worth Rs 2,190) for free with select iPhone 17 purchases. Just show up at participating Croma stores, while supplies last.

Discounts available on other iPhone models

Not stopping at iPhones, this sale covers a bunch of other Apple gear. You’ll find discounts on MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods too.

For other phones, take a look at these prices:

iPhone 15 (128GB) starts at Rs 36,891

iPhone 16 (128GB) starts at Rs 40,041

Again, these figures depend on exchange bonuses, cashback, and loyalty rewards.

Offers on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Accessories

Apart from iPhones, Croma's Everything Apple campaign includes promotional offers across Apple's wider ecosystem.

Buyers can find deals on:

MacBook laptops

iPad tablets

AirPods wireless earbuds

Apple Watch models

The retailer says pricing and benefits may vary depending on exchange eligibility, city, stock availability and participating stores.

Limited-time Apple sale

One must remember that the prices and offers can shift depending on what you are trading in, your city, and how much stock Croma has left. The sale will last till June 14 – whether you are shopping online or visiting a store.

So, if you are ready to upgrade, this might be the Apple sale you’ve been waiting for. Just don’t wait too long, because these deals will not hang around forever.