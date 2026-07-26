UP govt reconstitutes SIT to probe Ram Temple donation theft after Supreme Court order

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government has reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, inducting three senior IPS officers into the investigation following directions from the Supreme Court. The newly constituted SIT is headed by Inspector General (IG) Kiran S, with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ayodhya Somen Verma and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ayodhya Dr Gaurav Grover serving as members.

The earlier SIT comprised Lucknow Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan Kumar and other officials.

Supreme Court directs to submit report on July 27

The move follows the Supreme Court's July 13 order directing the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a fresh SIT under the leadership of a senior IPS officer. The direction was issued by a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan.

The court's observation came after Solicitor General, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, told the court that the SIT was constituted to "find out the truthfulness" and it found that "there is a cognisable offence". To this, the apex court pointed out that Lucknow Inspector General of Police (IGP) and two senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers were part of the SIT, asking whether they could conduct the main investigation to ensure fairness and transparency.

The apex court also directed that a status report be submitted on July 27. Following the court's order, the state government reconstituted the SIT. Sources said the new team has already begun its investigation.

The top court's observation comes a day after the SIT submitted a status report to the bench in a sealed cover. The SIT was asked by the court to submit its report during the hearing on July 13. Back then, the court also issued a notice to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust over pleas seeking a thorough investigation in the matter.

Ram Temple donation theft

The case pertains to the alleged embezzlement of offerings (chadhava) at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The earlier SIT conducted a detailed investigation, examining CCTV footage, donation registers, cash-handling procedures and financial records. It also questioned several temple employees and submitted a preliminary report highlighting alleged irregularities in the counting and depositing of temple offerings.

Following the investigation, police arrested key accused persons and recovered cash, vehicles, investment documents and other assets allegedly acquired using the misappropriated funds. Searches were carried out at multiple locations, while digital evidence and financial transactions were also examined.

The newly formed SIT is now expected to continue the probe and submit its status report before the Supreme Court by July 27.

(With ANI inputs)

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