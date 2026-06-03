Asus launches Zenbook 14, Vivobook S14, S16 and new flip laptops with Copilot+ features at Computex 2026

New Delhi:

Asus has unleashed the new AI-powered laptops at Computex 2026: the Zenbook 14, Vivobook S14, Vivobook S16, and the new S14 and S16 Flip models. The main focus is on lightweight builds, better battery life, a top-notch OLED display and a splash of AI smarts.

If you are wondering about the prices, especially for India and the global stage, there is nothing official yet. But those laptops should start rolling out to major markets later this year.

Zenbook 14

Zenbook 14 has been designed for the people who want a premium and ultraslim device. The laptop features a 14-inch WUXGA OLED display (16:10 aspect ratio and 60Hz) and options for Intel, AMD, or Snapdragon processors. It’s a Copilot+ PC, so it comes loaded with up to 50 TOPS of AI power thanks to its NPU.

You will further get:

A full-HD webcam with Windows Hello

Gesture-friendly touchpad

Dual speakers

Microsoft Pluton security

Smart lock and adaptive dimming

A keyboard with 1.7mm key travel

It tips the scales at just 1.1 kg and sports Asus’s Ceraluminium finish. And the machine is backed by a 50Wh battery inside that Asus claims will last up to 21 hours.

Vivobook S14 and S16

Vivobook S14 and S16- both models use Snapdragon X processors and promise up to 45 TOPS of AI performance. The bodies are metal, and the OLED displays cover the full DCI-P3 colour gamut. They are built to handle up to 30W TDP, so heavy tasks aren’t a problem.

The highlights:

Snapdragon X platform

Dazzling OLED screens

TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue light

Copilot+ AI tools

Rugged MIL-STD 810H durability

Fast charging

The S16 features a 16-inch screen with an 89% screen-to-body ratio; the S14, 14 inches and 87 per cent. Both pack a 50Wh battery that should give you over 25 hours, and you can charge up to 60 per cent in under 50 minutes.

Vivobook S14 Flip and S16 Flip

For anyone who likes flexibility, Asus rolled out the Vivobook S14 Flip and S16 Flip. These convertibles swing 360 degrees, so you can use them as a laptop, tablet, or prop them up for presentations. The Flip series supports the Asus Pen 3.0 for doodling or jotting notes.

What’s inside:

2K OLED touchscreen

Snapdragon X chips

Up to 45 TOPS of AI grunt

Dolby Audio and Snapdragon Sound

All-metal build

Rapid 68W USB-C charging

The Flip models also comes with a 50Wh battery, good for more than 20 hours. The 14-inch Flip weighs in at 1.41kg while the 16-inch version starts at 1.60kg.

Colour options for Vivobooks

The Zenbook 14 comes in arctic blue or Komodo coral colours.

The Vivobook S14 and S16 land in light blue and matte grey colours.

Flips will come in a light blue colour.

Asus should drop the final pricing and launch dates for these machines around the world and in India soon.