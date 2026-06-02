OPPO partners with Instagram to empower India's next generation of content creators

New Delhi:

OPPO and Instagram just rolled out a big partnership to fire up India’s creator economy. They are blending OPPO’s top-notch mobile cameras with Instagram’s reach, giving creators better tools to tell their stories, get noticed, and actually grow an audience. The main highlight is the OPPO LUMO Creator Program.

If you are a creator hustling in India, especially if you are just starting out or working from a smaller city (and doing everything on your phone), this programme's made for you.

Why India? Simple

India has more Instagram creators than anywhere else, so it makes sense to pour energy into the most eager crowd. Creators here do not just want cool filters. They want sharper cameras, real discovery, and a shot at making content creation a real job. That is what OPPO says that it is building with LUMO: a way to help tell better stories and get creators noticed.

One of the slickest features?

OPPO’s launching near-lossless uploads to Instagram if you’re using their Find X series phones. Your videos keep their original look—the color, the detail, the clarity. When you upload, it actually stays sharp, so your Reels don’t end up pixelated or washed out. That’s a big deal if video is what you do.

So, what’s inside this LUMO Creator Program?

It runs year-round, not just once. Expect monthly challenges, hands-on education, and lots of community events. There’ll be Instagram-first content themes, mentorship sessions, classes led by experts, and a chance to get Meta × OPPO certified if you win. If you join, you’ll post on Instagram with special hashtags, and winners are picked for creativity, impact, and how much their content connects to Indian culture.

What’s in it for creators?

Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners score cash, the latest OPPO phones, IoT gadgets, and a bigger spotlight on both OPPO and Instagram. Some will even get noticed globally, which is a rare chance for Indian creators to go international.

OPPO’s kicking off a vodcast series packed with big names: Ankit Rihal from Meta, Simon Liu from OPPO, and Warner Bros.

Discovery’s Vikram Channa, photographer Joseph Radhik, traveller Tanya Khanijow, and comedian Kenny Sebastian.

They will dive deep on real-world challenges, smart strategies, and what’s next in the creator space. First episode drops June 5 on OPPO India’s YouTube.

OPPO’s betting hard on creators, combining advanced imaging tech with fresh opportunities. With Instagram in the mix, this move gives India’s next wave of creators what they need to level up—better tools, bigger stages, and a real shot at making content pay off.