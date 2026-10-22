Vivo Y600 launch date confirmed for October 30 with 10000mAh battery: What to expect

Vivo is preparing to launch its Y600 smartphone in the China market on October 30. The big selling point here is the massive 10,000mAh battery, which could keep the device for 2 full days with ease. The smartphone went through a battery endurance test, and Vivo says it actually landed a Guinness World Record thanks to that.

While we know what the phone looks like and the available colours, Vivo’s keeping the full list of specs and the price under wraps for now.

Vivo Y600: Launch date, design and colours

Vivo shared on Weibo that the Y600 is coming at the end of October. The promo shots show off the phone in white and purple. The design sticks with those flat sides that are pretty trendy these days, plus a slightly raised camera module on the back.

That module houses two cameras, which is confirmed to come with a primary 50-megapixel shooter. And the secondary camera detail is still under the hood.

Look alike Vivo’s V80 Lite

The overall look reminds me a lot of Vivo’s V80 Lite, which came out in Malaysia back in September 2026. That one, though, has a gold ring around the camera, so that’s one obvious difference compared to the Y600.

Battery: Main highlight

As for the battery, Vivo promises the Y600 can last up to 2-days on a single charge with its 10,000mAh powerhouse. They even posted about that Guinness World Record run, saying the phone managed a 32-hour, 37-minute livestreaming test on August 11, 2026.

Now, honestly, real-world battery life always depends on how you use the device- stream a little less, scroll a little more, and your mileage may vary.

Specifications

Since it looks like the V80 Lite, we are speculating that the Vivo Y600 could be a rebrand of that device or at least very similar. For reference, the V80 Lite packs a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water, and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chip.

That is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Camera-wise, you get a 50-megapixel main lens, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 32-megapixel selfie cam. It is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with 44W wired charging.

So, when can you actually buy one, and for how much?

The Y600 launches in China on October 30, but we are still waiting for more information to surface about price, RAM, storage options, and whether it will be available outside China, including in India.

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