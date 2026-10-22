Temple wearable pre-orders opening on November 1: Features, expected price and delivery timeline

Temple, a wearable which has to be worn on your temple (forehead), will go live with its first pre-orders tomorrow, on November 1 (2026). Temple is a new wearable meant to track health signals from your head, think changes in brain blood flow. The catch is that it will have a long wait for the first units. If you pre-order, the earliest you will see your device is early 2027.

Deepinder Goyal posted the update on X, confirming that Temple Batch 01 pre-orders open on November 1.

Each device gets built by hand and should ship out within three months from when you buy it. Pricing details are still under wraps, but the rumour mill is saying Temple will land somewhere near Rs. 1 lakh. For now, that number is not official.

If you are into colours, the launch edition will have six options to choose from. Goyal also mentioned that people on the early-access waitlist get first dibs when pre-orders unlock.

Temple wearable: What is it and how does it work?

The device sits on the side of your head, and you can wear it with your regular glasses. Unlike most wearables that just track activity, heart rate, or sleep, Temple zeroes in on physiological signals connected to your brain. It runs on photoplethysmography (PPG) technology, which is the same tech found in many smartwatches. One standout feature is BrainFlow, which tracks changes in blood flow to your brain.

The idea is that tracking these signals could give useful insights into physiological changes. Whether that holds up in real life is still an open question, as Temple needs more evidence and field testing outside controlled labs before it can prove its worth.

Temple BrainFlow validation study explained

Goyal recently shared results from Temple’s second validation study, which involved 60 participants. Temple’s BrainFlow readings showed a strong correlation between 0.84 and 0.91, with brain blood volume changes measured by time-domain near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS).

They tested this across three different scenarios, with the biggest correlation popping up during a head-down tilt test.

For now, that research is available as a preprint and is waiting for peer review. These are promising early results, but they do not mean Temple can diagnose health issues or replace clinical tools, at least not yet. Third-party research will be key to confirm accuracy and reliability for day-to-day health use.

Temple could have applications beyond health tracking

Goyal has also been hinting at even bigger ambitions for Temple. He is talked about future applications- like checking if pilots are fit to fly or finding the right candidates for air force missions. These ideas are still just that: ideas. They wll need more research, testing, and approvals before becoming real-world features.

Temple could eventually convert thoughts into text

Then there is the most ambitious goal: converting thoughts into text. Goyal says this is years away, possibly showing up in Temple’s third or fourth iteration. That is a massive leap in functionality, but there is no roadmap or timeline yet – count it as a distant research project, not something you will see in the first release.

Aat present, the main thing to watch is the November 1 pre-order launch. Final pricing and detailed specs are still to come, so anyone interested will have to stay tuned and decide if Temple’s promise is worth the wait.

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