iOS 27: Siri AI upgrade, new Apple Intelligence features and more expected at WWDC 2026

New Delhi:

Apple’s heading into WWDC 2026 with a lot of buzz, and iOS 27 is right at the centre of it. The event kicks off June 8, and, honestly, people are mostly waiting to see what Apple’s cooking up for the iPhone. This year, it’s all about AI, starting with the biggest Siri overhaul Apple has ever done, plus new Apple Intelligence features that are set to push things even further. They’ll likely launch iOS 27 alongside the new iPhone 18 lineup later in the year.

Which iPhones could support iOS 27?

If you are holding onto an older iPhone, here’s where things get rough: It sounds like iOS 27 will drop support for a handful of older models.

Devices expected to lose support include:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd Generation)

So, iOS 27 will probably be available on iPhone 12 and newer. But not every new feature will be available everywhere—some of the more demanding Apple Intelligence tools are said to be part of the following device:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 series and newer models

Siri set for its biggest upgrade yet

Now, let’s talk Siri. Apple is giving it a massive upgrade, powered by state-of-the-art AI. It won’t just talk the talk—it will get smart, understanding what you’re doing, reading what’s on your screen, and handling tasks across your apps. We’re talking about natural kinds of conversations and responses that don’t leave you repeating yourself. Plus, Siri should finally execute tasks across different apps and even tap into third-party AI models. There are hints that Google’s Gemini AI will power some of these smarts, and Apple might let users pick which AI system they want.

Dynamic Island could become Siri's new home

On top of that, Siri could get a new look—literally. Reports say Apple is folding Siri right into the Dynamic Island at the top of your screen. You’ll just swipe down to interact, maybe swipe again to open up a full-on chatbot-style interface. That’s a big shift, probably the biggest UI change for Siri since the beginning.

Apple Intelligence Features Expected to Expand

Apple Intelligence is expected to get its own upgrades. You could see the following features:

Smarter image generation

Better Genmoji creation

AI-generated custom wallpapers

Smarter Writing Tools with grammar and syntax corrections

Natural language shortcut creation through Siri

There’s also talk about using Siri to create shortcuts with plain language, making automation dead simple. It’s all aimed at making the iPhone feel like a productivity powerhouse, not just another smart device.

Photos and Camera apps could get AI upgrades

Photos and cameras will not be left out either, as Apple is likely to add fresh generative AI features in Photos. They have planned to add realistic objects or effects to pictures with just a tap. There’s a rumour about the Camera app letting you run a Google reverse image search right from your shot, which could be pretty handy for identifying stuff instantly.

More improvements coming to Apple's Core apps

The core apps should also see some polish. For example, the Camera app could finally support custom widgets. The Weather app might get a detailed “Conditions” panel for more granular info. And in Wallet, you can expect features to scan physical tickets or membership cards and create digital passes automatically- one less reason to search for third-party solutions.

Liquid glass design to continue

Design-wise, Apple is not tossing out what they started with iOS 26’s Liquid Glass theme—they’re just tweaking it with more customisation, smoother animations, and minor polish. Don’t hold your breath for a full visual overhaul this year.

WWDC 2026 could be a major AI-focused event

WWDC 2026 is shaping up to be a turning point for Apple, pushing AI integration all over the iPhone experience. Smarter Siri, more helpful Apple Intelligence, and useful new tricks in your everyday apps—it looks like Apple wants to show it’s serious about the future of AI on mobile. Now we just have to see what they actually deliver come June.