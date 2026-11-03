Motorola Signature 27 set to unveil on November 5: All we know so far

Motorola is getting ready to bring in a new flagship, the Signature 27, worldwide on November 5. The phone was teased at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit and made an appearance at India Mobile Congress 2026 in Delhi. Lately, a new hands-on video was uploaded on the official page of the company (on X, formerly known as Twitter), that gave a deeper look at what is coming up from display tech to processor, storage, cameras, and even the software. Battery size and charging speed, is yet a under the hood though.

Expected specifications

The device sports a 6.8-inch Tandem OLED LTPO display, pushing a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be seriously bright, maxing out at 12,000 nits, and supports Dolby Vision. That Tandem OLED, on the other hand comes with same advanced tech that you will find in Apple’s latest iPad Pro and MacBook Pro, with multiple light-emitting layers ramp up efficiency and brightness.

Talking about the looks, the Signature 27 will be available in two colours:

Capulet Olive

Pantone Coal Smoke

Each has its own unique texture, and the build uses a mix of aluminum and ceramic. It feels premium, no doubt.

Talking about the performance, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Extreme chip, built on a 2nm process. There is up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a massive 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage, which is claimed to be enough to handle just about anything.

Motorola made the cooling system bigger this year too, upping it by 40 per cent for better thermal management.

On software front, the new 0Signature 27 runs Motorola’s flavour of Android 17 and promises 7-years of system updates, so buyers do not have to worry about their device getting outdated any time soon.

Strong camera muscles

The handset featrues a 50-megapixel main shooter using Sony’s LYTIA 910 sensor and a crazy 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. There is also a 50-megapixel ultrawide. The main camera can record in 8K, and the telephoto lens offers up to 100x zoom.

Motorola even threw in motion-sensing hardware to crank up action camera performance, so capturing fast-moving moments should feel effortless.

Still, the hands-on video leaves us hanging when it comes to battery specs and charging tech.

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